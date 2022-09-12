ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

COVID Infections Rise Again in Wisconsin, But Deaths Stay Low

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again in Wisconsin, with the state Department of Health Services reporting the seven-day average of new cases at 1,097, with 1,317 reported on Tuesday. Deaths aren’t up, however, and haven’t been for some time. Three new deaths were reported...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Suicide & Mental Health are Real Problems on the Farm

Farmers and their families constantly experience business challenges that can lead to additional stress, mental health issues, and even suicide. Sara Kohlbeck, a suicide prevention advocate, discusses why we are seeing a higher rate of suicide among farmers with the Farm Center’s Karen Endres. They look at the research Sara has been doing, why farmers are at a higher risk for suicide, and available trainings for Wisconsinites looking to become more comfortable reaching out to someone struggling emotionally.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America

A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
wpr.org

Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition

The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
WISCONSIN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation

Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
b93radio.com

Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.

@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Climate Change In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WRN) – The first report on Wisconsin’s official climate change efforts is out. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ climate action report highlights accomplishments last year related to climate change and environmental equity. There are three highlights in particular: its greenhouse gas emission inventory, its...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE

