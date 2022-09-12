Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
Renderings detail new additions to the exterior of The Factory at Franklin
The site was purchased last year and has been getting a facelift. Developers released more details about what renderings will look like.
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
Eater
Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts
A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
Nashville Parent
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN
Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
murfreesboro.com
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 16 in Cannonsburg
Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 16, 2022. Don’t miss these last few Fridays! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Tell/Tag a friend!
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Comments / 0