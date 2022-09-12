ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts

A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN

Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN

