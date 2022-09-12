Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21, Senior Day will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older. The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO