CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody

By Key News Network
 5 days ago

South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.

Michael Ullo / KNN

The driver traveled on the 60 Freeway and the 605, exiting on Valley and drove through surface streets going into opposite lanes of traffic.

CHP utilized spike strips and were successful, but the driver kept going. When the vehicle came to a stop, CHP shot two rounds of less lethal rounds into the back window of the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle without incident and was placed into custody.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

