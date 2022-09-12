ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine needs ‘more and more’ Western arms, says ex-British Army chief

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMEh7_0hrgQWx300

Ukraine needs “more and more” arms from the West to “keep the pressure up on Russia” after regaining swathes of territory from Moscow, the former head of the British Army has said.

Lord Dannatt said Russian troops have “pretty much turned and fled” from the Kharkiv area, representing a “significant reverse” of their position.

But while this is a “great success” for the Ukrainians, he said they continue to need “more and more” Western arms and ammunition in order to “keep the pressure up”.

“We are witnessing some incredible scenes,” he told Sky News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCbLi_0hrgQWx300
Former British Army chief Lord Dannatt (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

“Although the Ukrainians have made significant advances, there’s a lot of their country still in Russian occupation. So there’s a long way to go.”

It comes as Ukraine has managed to recapture Russian-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region.

Significant quantities of weapons and munitions were left behind as Moscow hastily withdrew its troops to prevent them from being surrounded.

Lord Dannatt said Russia was responding to Ukraine’s recent success in a “typically heavy-handed way”, and “blindly lashing out” by targeting the country’s power supplies.

In Kharkiv, the few pedestrians who could be seen outside on Sunday night used torches or mobile phones to guide them through darkened streets following the bombardment of a power station on the city’s western outskirts.

The former army chief said: “They (Russian officials) know that they’ve had a significant reverse on the battlefield, so they’re lashing out in other ways to try and restore their position.

“The resistance and the attitude that you’re seeing from the Ukrainian people is ‘yes, no, we don’t like the darkness, we don’t like the lack of water, but we will win through, they will not break our spirit’.

“And I think that is the other critical issue. Morale in Ukraine and morale amongst the Ukrainian forces is sky-high.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says

Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe. British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation

Ukrainians in a newly freed village have spoken of life under months of Russian occupation. Houses and shops in Hrakove, south-east of the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, lie in ruins, while its school is a bombed-out hull and its church is scarred by rockets and shells – though its golden dome still gleams in the fading autumn light.
POLITICS
newschain

Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault

It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts. British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove following...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#The British Army#Russian#Ukrainians#Sky News
newschain

Putin vows to continue Russian attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite that country’s latest counter-offensive. He also warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on vital Ukraine’s infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters after attending a summit of the Shanghai...
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient city of Samarkand, Mr Putin was hoping to break through his international...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine’s leader courts allies as Russia strikes hometown

President Volodymyr Zelensky worked on Thursday to add political momentum to Ukraine’s recent military gains against Russia, while missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow’s determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage. A week after a Ukrainian counteroffensive caused Russian troops to retreat from a north-east...
POLITICS
newschain

Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site, says Ukraine’s leader Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In a special video, Mr Zelensky said hundreds of people had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” at the site in Izium.
EUROPE
newschain

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counter-offensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured north-eastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information – clear, verifiable information – should be available tomorrow,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly televised address.
POLITICS
newschain

Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that bodies unearthed at a new mass burial site in Ukraine included people who were tortured, some with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. The burial site in an area recently recaptured from Russian forces contained both civilians and military dead, he said. “Children...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy