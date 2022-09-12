Read full article on original website
Related
WNCY
New Lambeau Field Food Offerings Unveiled
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lambeau Field is gearing up for its first home game of the season by freshening up its menu for fans. The Green Bay Packers food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled 13 new food items available at concession stands throughout the stadium. They are:
WNCY
Green Bay Wants Some Sales Tax Sharing With Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown...
WNCY
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
Comments / 0