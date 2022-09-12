ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle

Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
MANITOWOC, WI
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
WAUKESHA, WI
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting

Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced

A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car

(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

