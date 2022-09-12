Read full article on original website
One killed in motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning.
Police pursuit leads to two crashes in Milwaukee, one arrested
Milwaukee police are searching for three suspects involved in a police pursuit that happened Wednesday night. The pursuit led to two crashes that left two injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
Two dogs rescued from large structure fire in Brookfield, no injuries reported
The Brookfield Fire Department said it responded to a large structure fire Friday morning near Bradee and Shore Line.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
CBS 58
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
WISN
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting
Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Arrested After Hitting a Woman with a Wooden Club During a Robbery
A Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and hitting her with a wooden club. The robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd in the area of Crooks and South Madison Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman lying on her...
b93radio.com
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
