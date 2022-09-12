Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
pleasantviewrealty.com
517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Arrested After Hitting a Woman with a Wooden Club During a Robbery
A Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and hitting her with a wooden club. The robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd in the area of Crooks and South Madison Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman lying on her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan veteran gets free home repairs
A Sheboygan veteran received free home repairs Tuesday from Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County. That included a new roof, windows and paint.
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
WBAY Green Bay
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
whby.com
Pokemon burglar strikes Grand Chute store
Grand Chute Police are looking for a Pokemon thief. The PokeShop two-point-oh on West Spencer Street reported a theft of more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trading cards from the store Sunday night. The store owners are asking Pokemon players to keep an eye on local on-line sales sites for...
WNCY
Extra Police Presence For Fox Valley Schools
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We enhance the beauty in you’: Local salon welcomes people from all walks of life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in. Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Door County Pulse
Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay
A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
