Green Bay, WI

517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car

(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary

It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
Pokemon burglar strikes Grand Chute store

Grand Chute Police are looking for a Pokemon thief. The PokeShop two-point-oh on West Spencer Street reported a theft of more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trading cards from the store Sunday night. The store owners are asking Pokemon players to keep an eye on local on-line sales sites for...
Extra Police Presence For Fox Valley Schools

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high...
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle

Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
‘We enhance the beauty in you’: Local salon welcomes people from all walks of life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in. Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced

A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay

A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
