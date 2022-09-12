ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Beach Prepares To Walk For Wildlife

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s the Walk for Wildlife and it’s this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
31st Annual Fox Cities Marathon Underway this Weekend

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is underway this weekend and it’s expected to bring thousands into the Fox Valley from all over the country. “We’re looking at welcoming more than 3,500 participants over the course of the weekend, from our Friday to our Sunday night events,” said Amanda Secor, a race coordinator with the marathon.
Extra Police Presence For Fox Valley Schools

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high...
Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
All Aboard For Restoration Project At The National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A restoration project along the Fox River is bringing safety to the shores of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, and the new rock wall could help future development at the site. With the snip of some oversized scissors, the new shoreline stabilization project is...
Pediatric Dental Care Expansion In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay nonprofit is expanding to meet the needs of uninsured children without dental care. Oral Health Partnership is opening its fifth clinic to provide dental care to children in the community who are uninsured or on Medicaid. The new clinic, located on...
New Lambeau Field Food Offerings Unveiled

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lambeau Field is gearing up for its first home game of the season by freshening up its menu for fans. The Green Bay Packers food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled 13 new food items available at concession stands throughout the stadium. They are:
Summer Ends For Port Of Green Bay Shipping

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo...
Tip Line Marks Two Years Of Success

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent’s permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip...
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
Another School Threat Leads To Beefed Up Patrols

MANAWA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a “credible threat of school violence.”. The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and...
Kohl’s Is Ready To Hire For The Holidays

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl’s says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It’s also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce...
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
