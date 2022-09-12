APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO