BBC

Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters

Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC

China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames

An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border: Almost 30 reported dead in clashes

Almost 30 people have been reported killed and dozens injured in clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border. Fighting regularly flares up between the two former Soviet states, whose border has been disputed since the collapse of the USSR. A fresh skirmish which began earlier in the week continued on Friday, despite...
