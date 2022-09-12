Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, two stars with opposing political views, had a trick for getting along well on set – they didn’t discuss politics.The pair star together in the new Fox drama Monarch, which features Adkins as a fictional, iconic country performer Albie Roman, and Sarandon as his wife, a singer called Dottie Cantrell.On HBO’s Real Time on Friday (16 September), host Bill Maher wanted to know how Adkins, a country singer who performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention, got along with Sarandon, who is vocal about her progressive, left-wing views and is an activist.He asked Adkins whether...

