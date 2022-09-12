Read full article on original website
Brendan Burn
4d ago
That’s what I’m saying they just make there own rules on the road like it’s a bicycle but even bicycles are smart enough to be more careful in traffic. I lost some really good friends on motorcycles for stupid reasons. It doesn’t make you uncool if you follow the traffic patterns. Stay alive my friends.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryAtlantic City, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Ocean City, NJ, Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
987thecoast.com
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE
This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue. During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber...
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Horse Killed, 14-year-old Rider Hurt in Gloucester County, NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a 14-year-old girl was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 8 PM on Monroeville Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department. Police say the girl, who is from Sicklerville, and a...
Have You Seen Her? Middle Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Missing Woman
The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman. 30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th. Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact...
Horse Dead, Teen Girl Hurt In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash: Police
A horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, police said. A girl from Sicklerville was riding along the westbound shoulder when they were...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3