No. 2 Brennan cruises past Harlan in 29-6A clash; Jourdanton knocks off Pleasanton in 5-overtime classic; Churchill edges Madison after lengthy weather delay

KSAT 12
Watch UTSA hype video filmed on UT campus ahead of game versus Longhorns
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football department on Thursday released a uniform hype video with a not-so-subtle message prior to their first-ever game against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns. The video, titled “Game 3 Uniform Combo” featured video footage shot around Austin, including some just outside the capitol, in...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
KSAT 12
Comal, Hays school districts at odds over alleged use of racial slurs at volleyball game
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with Comal and Hays Consolidated Independent School Districts are at odds over the alleged use of racial slurs in a volleyball game on Sept. 2. The back and forth between the districts started after the parent of two Hays High School students who play...
KSAT 12
‘A diamond in the rough’: UTSA professor buys rare, original painting in Georgia thrift store
A UTSA professor visited a thrift store in Georgia in May, but little did he know that he’d walk away with a rare treasure. William Pugh, an assistant professor of practice for the UTSA Dept. of Information Systems and Cyber Security, was shopping with his wife in Covington, Ga., when he came across a breathtaking artwork.
KSAT 12
Driver rescued after rolling vehicle over multiple times on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued from her car after it rolled over multiple times in a crash on the Northeast Side on Friday morning. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on East Evans Road west of Green Mountain Road. The woman told KSAT that her car started...
KSAT 12
Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours
SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street. Because the train is stopped on the tracks,...
KSAT 12
For Andy Garcia, Hispanic heritage meant food and family
SAN ANTONIO – What says Hispanic heritage better than food and family?. The founder of Andy Garcia Foods produced pre-packaged Mexican staples to make them quick and easy for families to enjoy, his son said. Dr. Louis Garcia, son of Andy Garcia, said his father “knew the value of...
KSAT 12
Fire crews respond to West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews were called out to a house fire on the city’s West Side late Thursday night. The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge, not far from Ingram Road. Firefighters said when the...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio school districts are making Election Day a holiday
SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in the San Antonio area are making Election Day a holiday to prioritize student safety. School campuses are traditionally used as polling locations, which would mean an onslaught of extra people would be on the campuses at the same time as students. With...
KSAT 12
Person caught on video illegally going for a swim in San Antonio River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all probably thought about it at least once, but someone actually took the plunge and swam illegally in the San Antonio River Walk recently. The incident was caught on video and shared on TikTok by user @officiallytrippin. As of Thursday, the video has more than 618,000 views and over 54,000 likes and counting.
KSAT 12
City of Boerne notifies residents of road closures due to film production Sept. 19-21
BOERNE, Texas – The city of Boerne might look a little like Hollywood next week. City officials are notifying residents that some city streets will be closed for a film production. The intermittent road closures will start Monday and go through Wednesday so that locally owned Black Rifle Coffee...
KSAT 12
La Raza Unida celebrates 50 years of activism, fighting injustices for Mexican Americans
SAN ANTONIO – This month marks 50 years since La Raza Unida Party became a national organization founded in South Texas, pushing back against injustices and inequities facing the Mexican American community for decades. “You’re never too young when there is injustice to stand up for yourself and for...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended for 30 days after two unauthorized chases in two weeks
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who took part in two unauthorized high-speed pursuits in just over a two-week period earlier this year was suspended for 30 days by the department, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Officer Taylor Sanchez was handed separate suspensions of 20 days...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD to redraw school board districts after population explosion, asks for community input
SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District officials are asking the community for input after a population explosion in the area prompted redistricting of the school board districts. Redistricting is a process that redraws the geographic boundaries of a district in response to changes in population. Data from the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
KSAT 12
Looking to get a GED? This program may be able to help
If you’re considering getting your GED, it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. The GED Work initiative is an initiative between the City of San Antonio and Restore Education that allows students who are training to earn up to $400 in incentives when they take their GED class.
KSAT 12
Three-vehicle crash on West Side leaves several people hospitalized, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are injured and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of W. Commerce Street, near S. Callaghan and Tom Slick Avenue. Police said three...
KSAT 12
Frio County Judge weighs in on water concerns for Derby
DERBY, Texas – Derby residents have had its water cut off since August 6 and more than a month later they’re still without water. The water provider, Derby ING, says they do not have a timeline for when water will be restored. “They need to get something done,...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
