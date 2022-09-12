ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

No. 2 Brennan cruises past Harlan in 29-6A clash; Jourdanton knocks off Pleasanton in 5-overtime classic; Churchill edges Madison after lengthy weather delay

KSAT 12
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KSAT 12

Watch UTSA hype video filmed on UT campus ahead of game versus Longhorns

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football department on Thursday released a uniform hype video with a not-so-subtle message prior to their first-ever game against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns. The video, titled “Game 3 Uniform Combo” featured video footage shot around Austin, including some just outside the capitol, in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

For Andy Garcia, Hispanic heritage meant food and family

SAN ANTONIO – What says Hispanic heritage better than food and family?. The founder of Andy Garcia Foods produced pre-packaged Mexican staples to make them quick and easy for families to enjoy, his son said. Dr. Louis Garcia, son of Andy Garcia, said his father “knew the value of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire crews respond to West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews were called out to a house fire on the city’s West Side late Thursday night. The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge, not far from Ingram Road. Firefighters said when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Person caught on video illegally going for a swim in San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all probably thought about it at least once, but someone actually took the plunge and swam illegally in the San Antonio River Walk recently. The incident was caught on video and shared on TikTok by user @officiallytrippin. As of Thursday, the video has more than 618,000 views and over 54,000 likes and counting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Looking to get a GED? This program may be able to help

If you’re considering getting your GED, it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. The GED Work initiative is an initiative between the City of San Antonio and Restore Education that allows students who are training to earn up to $400 in incentives when they take their GED class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Frio County Judge weighs in on water concerns for Derby

DERBY, Texas – Derby residents have had its water cut off since August 6 and more than a month later they’re still without water. The water provider, Derby ING, says they do not have a timeline for when water will be restored. “They need to get something done,...
FRIO COUNTY, TX

