No. 2 Brennan cruises past Harlan in 29-6A clash; Jourdanton knocks off Pleasanton in 5-overtime classic; Churchill edges Madison after lengthy weather delay

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all probably thought about it at least once, but someone actually took the plunge and swam illegally in the San Antonio River Walk recently. The incident was caught on video and shared on TikTok by user @officiallytrippin. As of Thursday, the video has more than 618,000 views and over 54,000 likes and counting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO