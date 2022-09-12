Read full article on original website
sftimes.com
Stabbing suspect in custody after locking self in San Jose apartment
San Jose police took a stabbing suspect into custody Thursday after they locked themselves in an apartment. According to police, the stabbing occurred during a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment. “Officers successfully descalated this incident ensuring a peaceful...
12-year-old boy charged for Oakland school shooting
A 12-year-old boy responsible for injuring a fellow student last month at an Oakland school has been charged. It was believed he accidentally fired the gun he brought to campus and wounded a student. According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s...
8 injured after Trader Joe’s crash in Castro Valley
Eight were injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, four people, including a five-year-old, were hospitalized. The injuries are described as “mild to moderate.”. The 88-year-old male driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the...
Several CA high schools cleared after false reports of active shooters
Several California high schools have been cleared after false reports of active shooters. The schools were in Lancaster, Santa Barbara, Fresno, and Chula Vista. A tweet from the City of Lancaster said that the Lancaster High School had been cleared after reports of an active shooter. “There were no victims...
1 staff member injured in Vallejo High School shooting
A fight in front of Vallejo High School left one school staff member shot and injured on Tuesday. “This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It’s a sad day (when) anyone is shot in front of our children at school, where they should feel safe.”
New photo released of the deadly Watsonville plane crash
Officials released a new photo on Thursday from the fatal Watsonville plane crash last month. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows two planes colliding in midair. This tragic incident killed three people. The incident happened on August 18, around 2:55 p.m, and killed two pilots and a...
