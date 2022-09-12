ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bruno, CA

Stabbing suspect in custody after locking self in San Jose apartment

San Jose police took a stabbing suspect into custody Thursday after they locked themselves in an apartment. According to police, the stabbing occurred during a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment. “Officers successfully descalated this incident ensuring a peaceful...
SAN JOSE, CA
8 injured after Trader Joe’s crash in Castro Valley

Eight were injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, four people, including a five-year-old, were hospitalized. The injuries are described as “mild to moderate.”. The 88-year-old male driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
12-year-old boy charged for Oakland school shooting

A 12-year-old boy responsible for injuring a fellow student last month at an Oakland school has been charged. It was believed he accidentally fired the gun he brought to campus and wounded a student. According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s...
OAKLAND, CA
1 staff member injured in Vallejo High School shooting

A fight in front of Vallejo High School left one school staff member shot and injured on Tuesday. “This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It’s a sad day (when) anyone is shot in front of our children at school, where they should feel safe.”
VALLEJO, CA
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa

A 4.4- magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit around 6:39 p.m. An aftershock followed less than a minute later. USGS...
SANTA ROSA, CA

