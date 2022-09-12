ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

sftimes.com

Stabbing suspect in custody after locking self in San Jose apartment

San Jose police took a stabbing suspect into custody Thursday after they locked themselves in an apartment. According to police, the stabbing occurred during a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment. “Officers successfully descalated this incident ensuring a peaceful...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home

OAKLAND --  A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times  the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty

The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

(KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent tweet from […]
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk

DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
DANVILLE, CA
sftimes.com

12-year-old boy charged for Oakland school shooting

A 12-year-old boy responsible for injuring a fellow student last month at an Oakland school has been charged. It was believed he accidentally fired the gun he brought to campus and wounded a student. According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s...
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

4-6 people injured after car crashes into Bay Area Trader Joe’s

Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road. CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA

