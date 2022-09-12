Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
sftimes.com
Stabbing suspect in custody after locking self in San Jose apartment
San Jose police took a stabbing suspect into custody Thursday after they locked themselves in an apartment. According to police, the stabbing occurred during a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment. “Officers successfully descalated this incident ensuring a peaceful...
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping
OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Several injured after driver accidentally crashes 50 feet into Castro Valley Trader Joe's, CHP says
Authorities say a man drove the 2005 Toyota Avalon about 50 feet into the store, which they don't believe was intentional.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man detained in rightfully owned truck, family suspects racial profiling
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A man sitting inside his own vehicle was stopped by a couple in Oakland who believed it was theirs. The couple explained their truck had been stolen, but after he insisted it was his, police were called out and he was handcuffed. The frustrated wife of the man told KRON4 she […]
Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody
(KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent tweet from […]
Suspect in custody after 2-hour standoff in Pleasanton, police say
A suspect has been taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff in Pleasanton ended peacefully, police said.
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk
DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
sftimes.com
12-year-old boy charged for Oakland school shooting
A 12-year-old boy responsible for injuring a fellow student last month at an Oakland school has been charged. It was believed he accidentally fired the gun he brought to campus and wounded a student. According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s...
Man wanted for exposing himself to woman at Mountain View Walgreens
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Walgreens, it said in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened Sept. 4 at the Walgreens located at 121 East El Camino Real. Officers responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. and […]
4-6 people injured after car crashes into Bay Area Trader Joe’s
Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road. CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four […]
Remains of missing Bay Area woman found in wooded area
She had been missing since 2019.
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
Comments / 0