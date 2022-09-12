ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
Local man vandalizes local laundromat

BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man on Burglary Charges

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for an alleged burglary. Officers found 38 year-old Ronald Ashley allegedly involved in the incident. He was arrested in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. Ashley was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
Bedford man arrested for drugs when cognizant convenient store clerk calls police

BEDFORD – A Bedford male was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Police arrested 26-year-old David Robbins, of Bedford, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on August 23,...
Vincennes Teen Injured in Car-Pedestrian Accident on U-S 41 South

A 16 year-old Vincennes teen was seriously injured after he was struck trying to cross US 41 near the Hart Street overpass. The unnamed victim was crossing the southbound lane on foot when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 31 year-old Amber Burch of Vincennes. The injured boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to an Evansville hospital. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
Evansville Police warning trailer owners after multiple thefts

Authorities are trying to find the vehicle shown here in connection to multiple trailer thefts. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking into the thefts with the Warrick County Sherriff's Office. They say the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon has been involved in multiple thefts, and that it could have ties to Kentucky.
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident

A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
Rape Suspect Turns Himself In

A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store

JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
