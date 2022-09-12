ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

4d ago

Canada, beware of those populists, look where it got the USA. We are still climbing out of that swamp. Learn from our mistakes, don't go down that dark road.

Bernell’s Ghost
4d ago

When CBS propaganda outlets says someone is right wing instead of far-right, you can assume they are pretty middle of the road.

rinker
4d ago

And the pendulum is swing back to the right, it is inevitable with the crazy left wing policies forced down their citizens throat

The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Pierre Trudeau
Pierre Poilievre
Ted Cruz
Stephen Harper
Justin Trudeau
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Americas
Republican Party
Politics
Elections
Canada
buzzfeednews.com

Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
CBS News

Russia strikes back as Ukraine reclaims territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in-person with China's leader Xi Jinping for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. Putin acknowledged China's "concerns" about he war. In Ukraine, Russia launched new air strikes as it seeks to push back against Ukraine's advances. Debora Patta has more.
