Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

no nonsense2021
4d ago

My niece is a Knox County high school student and the partnership that Helen Ross McNabb has with the schools is wonderful. After pandemic my niece started having issues too and started counseling at HRM along with getting on meds for a dr there and she received a case worker who came each week to school for an hr to see her for either 6 or 9 months. My sister in law can't afford this kind of extra care by herself but because of HRM she's still able to get her daughter this much needed care for free because of her income. Knox County is criticized for plenty and rightfully so, but we must acknowledge when they are doing something positive. The public can never fully be made happy. it's impossible because too many different opinions...

Really??!
4d ago

The school administrators in this area let children be abused in the local schools. The administrators are so afraid that their status may be impacted. They are partly to blame for the depression and suicidal thought patterns.

WBIR

Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

CDC: Knox County drops to 'low' COVID-19 risk category

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is now at the "low" transmission level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Cocke, Claiborne and Scott counties are at a "high" level for transmission while Anderson, Campbell and Jefferson counties are at a "medium" risk. The CDC recommends that people...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'I think it has consequences that we're not even fully aware of yet' | Social media and screen time contribute to depression, anxiety in children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social media has become a part of our everyday lives. However, social media usage can create negative mental problems—especially in children. Countless studies show the negative effects of social media on children. It impacts their mental well-being, self-image and causes feelings of loneliness. "When you...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

2022 Library Laws | Teachers log overtime cataloging books as part of parent oversight law

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — School started in August, around the same time the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 went into effect. The act requires school librarians and teachers with classroom libraries to create inventory lists of all the books and educational materials they have available to students in the classroom. Then, educators are required to post that list online, in a place where parents and other community members can review it.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

