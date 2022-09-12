My niece is a Knox County high school student and the partnership that Helen Ross McNabb has with the schools is wonderful. After pandemic my niece started having issues too and started counseling at HRM along with getting on meds for a dr there and she received a case worker who came each week to school for an hr to see her for either 6 or 9 months. My sister in law can't afford this kind of extra care by herself but because of HRM she's still able to get her daughter this much needed care for free because of her income. Knox County is criticized for plenty and rightfully so, but we must acknowledge when they are doing something positive. The public can never fully be made happy. it's impossible because too many different opinions...
The school administrators in this area let children be abused in the local schools. The administrators are so afraid that their status may be impacted. They are partly to blame for the depression and suicidal thought patterns.
