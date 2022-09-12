ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What has KOBO360 been up to in the last 2 years?

For the online logistics space, it’s not difficult to see why investors were quite curious about the market. In Africa, more than $180 billion is spent annually on haulage, and logistics account for more than 70% of a product’s price, according to reports. For comparison, it’s 6% in the U.S. Logistics operators in Africa suffer from various problems, from inconsistent pricing, which stems from a fragmented supply-and-demand market, to paper documentation and little or no access to financing.
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off

The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Indian fintech CRED to invest in lending partner LiquiLoans

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s investment in Mumbai-headquartered LiquiLoans increases the lender’s valuation to close to $200 million, the firms said in a statement. CRED partnered with LiquiLoans last year to launch CRED Mint, a service that allows CRED customers to lend to one another at an interest rate of...
Cyrebro, a specialist in cloud-based security ops centers, locks down $40M

The funding, a Series C, is being led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), with new backer Elaia and previous investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Prytek, Bank Mizrahi and Incapital Group also participating. Cyrebro has been profitable for the last several years, and it’s seen some explosive growth in that time. Today,...
Denim, a fintech platform for freight brokers, raises $126M in equity and debt

Krishnamoorthy and Denim’s other co-founder, Shawn Vo, had been friends for 16 years before they launched the company. Vo was in the credit risk department at Barclays and a full-stack developer at Fintria, a fintech company, while Krishnamoorthy was an associate at several law firms, including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
EV charging platform Monta raises at $155M valuation to expand into the US

“We are aiming to fully digitalize the EV ecosystem to tackle all the immediate challenges within the industry and build toward a more transparent and flexible future. By partnering with hardware OEMs we can deliver new features straight out of the box, like our new feature that allows operators to set a percentage on top of the spot price in order to follow the market fluctuations and automatically offer a fair price for charging,” says Casper Rasmussen, Monta CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch. “The investment from Energize and our returning investors is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, team and software as the cornerstone of the mobility infrastructure of the future.”
Indonesian crypto platform Reku is built for both new and experienced traders

This is Reku’s (previously called Rekeningku.com) first round of institutional funding. The company generated $3 billion in gross transaction value in 2021 and is profitable. Its founders say that Reku’s five years of operation mean that they know how to scale and endure fluctuations in the market, including the pandemic and this year’s recession.
Polywork lands $28 million more to add hyphens to your job title

Polywork is a venture-backed startup that is building a professional network to help people express their multihyphenated work lives. In other words, if you’re a reporter, who also podcasts, wants to write a book and would love to one day help teach at a university, Polywork wants to give you, well me in this case, a place to express that. And according to CEO and founder Peter Johnston, the name purposefully sounds like a verb “that kind of works.”
Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?

The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
The alternative asset class needs new infrastructure — who will build it?

Liquid alternative asset classes are enjoying record inflows, and B2C-friendly distribution platforms like Moonfare, Fundrise and SeedInvest are building on-ramps for a new generation of investors. Just as these traditional alternatives are becoming a consistent part of the modern investment portfolio, a new era of alternative assets is emerging, fueling...
MVP Match, a tech-talent marketplace, raises $5M from Stage 2 Capital

The Germany-based startup plans to use the funding to build new hubs in Africa and Europe, grow its team, and relaunch its proprietary platform to make “finding and working with tech talent easier than ever before.”. The plan to grow its reach follows the launch of a new hub...
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago

This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
Virtual Internships matches students with top companies around the world

Virtual Internships uses AI to match students at scale with internships at companies ranging from startups to blue chips and guarantees a match within one month. Its host companies include AWS, Carrefour, Dentons, GAM Investments, Asian Development Bank and Bio Pharm Dongsung. Over 70% of interns work directly with a...
