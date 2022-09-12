BALTIMORE-- A cold front is expected to move through Maryland on Monday, creating a high chance that heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding.This development has prompted WJZ to declare an Alert Day.The storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.The Maryland Department of Emergency Management initially issued a Tornado Warning for Charles County until 5:15 p.m.That warning passed. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline and Talbot counties until 8:30 p.m. but that passed too. So did the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent and Queen Anne's counties until 9:15 p.m.There remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County until 10:45 p.m. Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m. though.Monday's high temperatures were projected to reach the mid-80s but feel like 90 degrees because of the humidity. More showers will pass through the state early Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees. By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO