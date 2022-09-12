Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Heavy afternoon thunderstorms prompt an Alert Day Monday
BALTIMORE-- A cold front is expected to move through Maryland on Monday, creating a high chance that heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding.This development has prompted WJZ to declare an Alert Day.The storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.The Maryland Department of Emergency Management initially issued a Tornado Warning for Charles County until 5:15 p.m.That warning passed. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline and Talbot counties until 8:30 p.m. but that passed too. So did the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent and Queen Anne's counties until 9:15 p.m.There remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County until 10:45 p.m. Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m. though.Monday's high temperatures were projected to reach the mid-80s but feel like 90 degrees because of the humidity. More showers will pass through the state early Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees. By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.
Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
