Quincy, IL

KICK AM 1530

See Inside Hannibal’s 120-Year-Old Quarry House, Now an Airbnb

Call me crazy but I find renovations of early 1900's homes into modern places to stay fascinating. Using creativity to keep the original era of the home while also modernizing it is no easy task. That's a pretty good description of Hannibal's Quarry House which was built in 1902, but has been renovated into a modern Airbnb option.
HANNIBAL, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Friendly Finn Has Been Looking For His Forever Home For 483 Days

Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
QUINCY, IL
Quincy, IL
Quincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility

QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Beers, Brats, and Music, Oktoberfest is back in Quincy

Fall officially begins on September, 22nd, and two days later you can celebrate fall with the Quincy Rotary Oktoberfest 2022! If you love beers, brats, music, and a good time, you won't want to miss this awesome fall street fest, here are the details... Oktoberfest is happening this September,24th in...
QUINCY, IL
vandalialeader.com

Future of hospital hangs in the balance

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up

The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
QUINCY, IL
#Linus Realestate#Teeny Tiny
Pen City Current

Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms

FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 14, 2022

Amanda S Self (36) Macomb Il for Disregard Traffic Contol Device at 38th and Broadway PTC 162. Isaac Strothoff (20) homeless Quincy, IL for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery towards a child. Lodged. 143. Chatton M Holt (42) 831 N 5th for Domestic Battery at 831 N 5th Lodged...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.

Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KAHOKA, MO
wlds.com

Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business

A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Quincy Community Theatre is set to Reveal their 100th Season

Quincy Community Theatre is inviting you to join them for their 2023 Season Reveal. This will be a special reveal considering Quincy Community Theatre is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023!. Are you as excited as we are to hear what shows Quincy Community Theatre is performing next year? If...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Explosive device shuts down neighborhood

FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
KEOKUK, IA
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

