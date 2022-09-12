PLAINS, Pa. — It was a special morning at the Lighthouse Academy near Wilkes-Barre for four children. Because Monday was the day they came here to receive their first bike. "Today is about enabling children with disabilities to live life to the fullest to give them a bike so they can ride with their siblings, you know, and their families to be just like every one of us wants to fit in and belong," said CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Charlie LaVallee.

