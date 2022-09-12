Read full article on original website
Seafood markets explain lobster 'red list'
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — All kinds of seafood are available at Valley Seafoods. But certain types of lobster could soon be harder to come by. "The Canadian lobster and the Maine lobster are the ones they are having the problems with. They're going to be a short supply of those, so they will be tough to get," said Jim Nixon, general manager of Valley Seafoods.
'My Bike' program gifts freedom and fun to families
PLAINS, Pa. — It was a special morning at the Lighthouse Academy near Wilkes-Barre for four children. Because Monday was the day they came here to receive their first bike. "Today is about enabling children with disabilities to live life to the fullest to give them a bike so they can ride with their siblings, you know, and their families to be just like every one of us wants to fit in and belong," said CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Charlie LaVallee.
131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival
MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
Gala benefits Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre's Osterhout Free Library hosted its major fundraiser gala Friday night. The Westmoreland Club hosted the gala which was themed 'Osterhout in Wonderland' to celebrate 40 years of the children's wing. Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington served as emcee for the event. To learn more about the...
Railroads ready to strike
TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
'Learn and Earn' program aims to fill teacher shortages
LA PLUME, Pa. — Keystone College hopes to have some new students on campus, but not necessarily traditional ones. Fran Langan, Keystone's vice president of institutional advancement, says the college is almost ready to open enrollment for its new "Learn and Earn" educational program. The program will help people...
Jurors watch taped police interview in Halterman criminal homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — 68-year-old Randy Halterman arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse for the second day of testimony at his criminal homicide trial. He's accused of killing Adam Schultz and shooting a woman in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township. Neither...
Trucker pleads guilty to homicide charges in Union County
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A trucker pleaded guilty to killing a woman from Virginia and dumping her body along the Interstate in Union County. Tracy Rollins pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide and 20 counts of abuse of a corpse in the woman's death. Her body was found along an Interstate...
Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
Homicide victim's girlfriend testifies in Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman walked through the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth day of testimony at his murder trial. Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting his girlfriend Chastity Frailey in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.
State approves smaller rate increase for UGI
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has limited a planned rate hike for UGI natural gas customers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and UGI announced the agreement, which will mean smaller rate increases for customers spaced out in two steps in October 2022 and October 2023. Under the terms...
