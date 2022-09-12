ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Seafood markets explain lobster 'red list'

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — All kinds of seafood are available at Valley Seafoods. But certain types of lobster could soon be harder to come by. "The Canadian lobster and the Maine lobster are the ones they are having the problems with. They're going to be a short supply of those, so they will be tough to get," said Jim Nixon, general manager of Valley Seafoods.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

'My Bike' program gifts freedom and fun to families

PLAINS, Pa. — It was a special morning at the Lighthouse Academy near Wilkes-Barre for four children. Because Monday was the day they came here to receive their first bike. "Today is about enabling children with disabilities to live life to the fullest to give them a bike so they can ride with their siblings, you know, and their families to be just like every one of us wants to fit in and belong," said CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Charlie LaVallee.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival

MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
MCCLURE, PA
Newswatch 16

Gala benefits Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre's Osterhout Free Library hosted its major fundraiser gala Friday night. The Westmoreland Club hosted the gala which was themed 'Osterhout in Wonderland' to celebrate 40 years of the children's wing. Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington served as emcee for the event. To learn more about the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Newswatch 16

Railroads ready to strike

TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Bob Seger
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Episodes#Wnep Youtube
Newswatch 16

State approves smaller rate increase for UGI

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has limited a planned rate hike for UGI natural gas customers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and UGI announced the agreement, which will mean smaller rate increases for customers spaced out in two steps in October 2022 and October 2023. Under the terms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy