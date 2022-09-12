Read full article on original website
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides that unleashed rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and impacted 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello amid the devastation in Forest Falls. The body of the 62-year-old woman was found Thursday, buried under several feet of mud.
Tracking a few storms, heat and humidity this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few storms north of I-70 early in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: I've been tracking a few spot showers with a weak disturbance rolling through, but I am...
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The holiday marks Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810. In Boyle Heights, Self Help Graphics & Art, located at 1300 1st Street, will host its second annual...
Maryland students raise $40K to help build wells to bring water to South Sudan
FALLSTON, Maryland (WBAL) — Students in Harford County took a project took to heart, and it all started with a true story that came to life from a book. Many Americans may not consider clean drinking water a luxury, but it is for people who live in many parts of South Sudan.
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.
