Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others (Video)
We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project's goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane due to the ...
spotonidaho.com
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
spotonidaho.com
People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk (Video)
A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday's crash. The community is devastated, but many aren't shocked. They've been worried about the area for years. The crash happened just outside of Elk, at the N. Elk Chattaroy and N. Nelson ...
spotonidaho.com
Fatal crash US95 @427 (Espinazo Dr) South of Coeur d'Alene
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 hours on US 95, near milepost 427, Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling in the northbound lane, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a 2019... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
'Partners with Families & Children' hosts first open house in new building (Video)
After being delayed more than two years because of the pandemic, partners with families and children are finally giving members of the community a look inside their new building. The Children's Advocacy Center provides substance use treatments, mental health services, and child legal advocacy. At the start of 2020, the center purchased and renovated the Taylor building in Spokane, but just ...
spotonidaho.com
Person of interest in Coeur d'Alene homicide case commits suicide (Video)
A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d'Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d'Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim's son, Drew Brake, as a person of interest. Detectives contacted Brake ...
spotonidaho.com
Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, bussing contracts (Video)
The board discussed partnering with the City to fund a potential third health clinic and approved an increase in the budget for Durham School Bus Services. Read more local news here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
spotonidaho.com
Spokane announces new commitment to help minority-owned businesses succeed and expand (Video)
The Small Business Administration, the AHANA Multi-Business Association, and the City of Spokane signed a commitment aimed to help minority-owned businesses succeed and expand on Thursday. Minority-owned businesses will soon have more opportunities to access resources that aren't always easy to find. "We are usually afraid of getting too close to the system. It's really a great opportunity to be ...
Comments / 0