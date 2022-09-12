Read full article on original website
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they've seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ's Claire Graham reached out to the...
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash
ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
Teen driver causes head-on crash north of Spokane
COLBERT WA - A head on crash involving a teen driver going the wrong way in Colbert, north of Spokane on Sunday night, September, 11th, sent three people to the hospital. The collision on US highway 2 happened around 8 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol a 15 year...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk (Video)
A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday's crash. The community is devastated, but many aren't shocked. They've been worried about the area for years. The crash happened just outside of Elk, at the N. Elk Chattaroy and N. Nelson ...
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
Fatal crash US95 @427 (Espinazo Dr) South of Coeur d'Alene
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 hours on US 95, near milepost 427, Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling in the northbound lane, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a 2019... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
Man killed in Franklin Park shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man shot and killed at Franklin Park in late August has been identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Kios died from a gunshot wound to the head. Kios was one of four people shot at the park. Three were hospitalized...
Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout
Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
