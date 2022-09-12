Hundreds of soldiers have taken part in early-morning rehearsals in Windsor ahead of the Queen’s funeral.After Monday’s service at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch’s coffin will be driven from London to the Berkshire town in the state hearse.The hearse will then travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which will be lined by members of the armed forces.In the early hours of Saturday morning, marching bands playing music and Grenadier Guards flanking a hearse were spotted rehearsing ahead of the service.Mounted police officers walked in front of the procession, followed by members of the...

POLITICS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO