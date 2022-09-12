Read full article on original website
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in the refineries PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of Germany. “This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We’ve long known that Russia isn’t a reliable supplier of energy anymore.”
msn.com
Ray Dalio says watch out for rates hitting this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit
After that CPI shock earlier in the week, Wall Street is bracing for a fresh batch of data including retail sales, on Wednesday, with a deepening yield curve inversion between 2- and 10-year bonds gives off ever gloomier economic signals. There’s good news though, as a disastrous rail strike may be averted.
msn.com
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
New Zealand PM Ardern attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall on Friday. Television footage showed Ardern, who is in London for the queen's funeral on Monday, stopping to curtsy as she filed past the coffin.
Liz Truss will hold talks with Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and the leaders of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand over the weekend before Queen's state funeral on Monday
Liz Truss is set to meet Joe Biden and other world leaders for private talks before the Queen's state funeral next week. The US president is among the senior figures due to fly into London for the ceremony on Monday. And a number are holding meetings with the PM, who...
Futures hit two-month lows as FedEx warning stokes slowdown fears
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures tumbled to two-month lows on Friday after a profit warning from global delivery bellwether FedEx spooked investors already worried about aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve tipping the economy into a recession.
