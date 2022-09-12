Read full article on original website
Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king
Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch
It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the south bank of the river Thames, waiting up to 24 hours to bid farewell to their late monarch. There are reports that the queue now eclipses the previously longest ever documented waiting line – that of 30,000 Russians who waited to go inside the first McDonalds in the USSR, when it opened its...
Where can you pay respects on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.It will be one of the biggest Royal engagements ever seen in Britain, as the country’s longest-reigning monarch is mourned by the world.Around 2,000 people, including world leaders, members of the royal family and key figures from public life will attend the service at Westminster Abbey.The general public will also be invited to see the funeral procession, with many expected to gather in locations across London.Here’s how you can pay respects on the day of the funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue
The Queen’s grandchildren saw their ‘wonderful’ Granny as ‘the boss’
The Queen was grandmother to eight grandchildren, who all held a deep respect and admiration for their Granny.Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn will all honour the late monarch with a vigil around her coffin on Saturday.William once said: “She may be my grandmother, but she is also very much the boss.”The Queen’s experience and unprecedented knowledge of royal matters meant she was well placed to offer advice to the younger members of the family as they navigated their way through life in the...
Queen queue – live: Mourners warned of 16-hour wait as man in custody after approaching coffin
Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be...
Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
How The Crown depicted King Charles III’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown may be a retelling of real events – but it’s also a work of fiction.Netflix’s hit royal drama stirred up a wave of controversy when it released its fourth season in November 2020, attracting criticism from figures including former UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden.Its depictions of a number of events in the life of the royal family have been scrutinised by viewers, with particular scepticism directed at scenes concerning Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) relationships with Diana (Emma Corrin) and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell).However, the series has also spent time exploring the now King Charles III’s relationship...
