Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
Amid all the bodies of water in Idaho sits a world-famous lake with a hard-to-pronounce name and is counted among the deepest lakes in the nation. Continue reading...
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no
In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Tools available for employees to locate medical or dental providers
The State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance and Blue Cross of Idaho have teamed up to help state employees search for medical or dental providers. Members of Blue Cross of Idaho can find a provider by downloading the member app, signing into their member portal account or call Blue...
Idaho students invited to apply for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers. "This program truly gives kids a springboard...
Boise Rescue Mission working tirelessly, needs support
The Boise Rescue Mission continues it's tireless efforts to give Idaho's homeless hope for the future.We have programs of recovery for homelessness, including d...
Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm
The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. POCATELLO - Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court...
West Ada surveys patrons about new and improved facilities
Idaho's largest school district is gathering input from patrons about a range of possible facilities upgrades. Last week, the the West Ada district sent a 41-question survey to some 80,000 community members, district spokesman Greg Wilson told EdNews Wednesday. Some 7,000 had completed...
