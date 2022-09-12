ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no

In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Tools available for employees to locate medical or dental providers

The State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance and Blue Cross of Idaho have teamed up to help state employees search for medical or dental providers. Members of Blue Cross of Idaho can find a provider by downloading the member app, signing into their member portal account or call Blue...
West Ada surveys patrons about new and improved facilities

Idaho's largest school district is gathering input from patrons about a range of possible facilities upgrades. Last week, the the West Ada district sent a 41-question survey to some 80,000 community members, district spokesman Greg Wilson told EdNews Wednesday. Some 7,000 had completed...
