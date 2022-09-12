Read full article on original website
Let the Bidding Begin!
Continuing with our annual tradition, the NAACP Garland Unit is pleased to launch our Silent Auction online for the second year in conjunction with the 31st Annual Freedom Fund event that will be held at the Hyatt Place Dallas Garland Hotel on September 17, 2022. Pickup Dates:. Items can be...
Fund started to assist Dorothy Jones in rebuilding Black Jack Pizza
Efforts are underway to rebuild Black Jack Pizza. The location on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dallas, TX was shut down after a stolen car chase ended with the car crashing through the front entrance to the popular pizzeria. An employee and customer were injured and the teen car thieves were apprehended. You can help Black Jack Pizza, Dorothy Jones and Terry Jones, by contributing to the Go Fund Me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/black-jack-emergency-and-recovery-fun?qid=c2507659501e09606b5d3ab85aa755bd.
Superb Woman: Ocie Kazee
Ocie Kazee hails from Dallas, TX and is a member of the L. G. Pinkston High School Class of 1973. A graduate of Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, she received her MBA in Business, management and Marketing from Abilene Christian University Ocie has served as District Director for State Rep. Eric Johnson. She was also an analyst for JPMOrgan Chase, Washington Mutual and Xerox Capital Services.
GE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF FOUNDATION BIG DAY PRESENTATION
The Cotton Bowl Foundation and College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation are honoring teachers, in conjunction with the BIG DAY, via a $50,000 grant to the University of North Texas at Dallas Call Me Mister program, a $50,000 grant to Urban Teachers and a $100,000 grant to Educate Texas. These grants are geared to support and celebrate these organizations, specifically as they strive to combat the nationwide teacher shortage.
Proposition A receives stamp of approval
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, joined by former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, State Sen. Royce West, State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado and former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert at a press conference yesterday, urged citizens to vote Yes for Proposition A, supporting a $1.5 billion measure to revitalize Fair Park and Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas.
Dallas County lowers COVID risk level from orange to yellow
By Marin WolfDallas County has lowered its COVID-19 risk level to yellow as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.Under the yellow, or “proceed carefully” designation, the county’s Public Health Committee recommends that people at high risk from the virus should wear masks in public indoor settings, especially in areas with high numbers of people.As of the week leading up to Sept. 9, Dallas County had an average of 483 cases, down from an average daily case count of 609 the week prior.The decision to lower the county COVID-19 level follows the Centers for Disease Control’s lowering of the COVID-19 alert level for Dallas County to green, although the CDC’s change did not impact the county’s internal COVID-19 level shift, said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director.The county, which uses a four-color system — green, yellow, orange and red – bases its own designation on a number of indicators, but there is no one metric that determines when the level will change.The CDC measures community spread using a combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.Under the federal public health agency’s green level, it is recommended only that people stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and follow isolation protocols if they have a suspected or confirmed case of the virus. Unlike under the yellow and red levels, there are no public masking recommendations for counties labeled green.While the county’s internal move to yellow is a good sign, Huang said that it doesn’t mean that people can ignore COVID-19.“The decision reflects improvement in some of the numbers, but we still have a ways to go with vaccination,” he said. “There’s still a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated, especially in the younger group.”Booster doses are available for anyone 5 and older, with an updated booster available for people at least 12 years old. The new “bivalent” boosters protect against both the original COVID-19 strain and the highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
How 17 acres of wetlands could be transformed to protect Dallas from severe flooding
At the top of the South Side on Lamar building, 17 acres of wetlands can be seen just south of downtown Dallas. The area will soon become the Dallas Water Commons, a public greenspace with the main goal of flood prevention and filtration. The multi-million dollar idea was born in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton will be deposed in fraud case after election, lawyer says
AUSTIN — Lawyers representing the men who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of securities fraud will be able to question him under oath — but not until after the election. Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless has ordered Paxton to sit for a one-hour deposition on...
