Bonne Bland
3d ago
a toothache is the worst. I can't imagine them leaving him in agony. I get it , he's in jail , but dang. Let him see a dentist. People die from that kind of stuff.
YNW Melly Requests to Leave Jail to Treat Infection Caused by His Diamond Grill
YNW Melly is requesting to be allowed to leave jail to receive medical help for issues he's having with his teeth. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), YNW Melly's attorney filed a motion in Broward County, Fla. court, requesting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper be granted leave from jail in order to get dental care because of oral issues he's having. Melly is not able to properly clean his teeth due to wearing a permanent diamond grill, which is leading to an abscess, XXL has confirmed via court records. He apparently does not have access to a regular toothbrush either.
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant
The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’
Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Witness In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case Placed In Protective Custody After Receiving Threats
A key witness in Young Thug's YSL Rico case has been placed in witness protection after key document leaks online.
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
A man wasn't given a bed in L.A. County jails for 2 nights. A judge just declared a mistrial
A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a case against a man facing life in prison because the Sheriff's Department held him in cells without beds or blankets for two nights.
Little Girl Found Alive Inside Coffin At Funeral Is Declared Dead At Hospital Again
A little girl in Mexico was pronounced dead twice in two days after doctors first erroneously presumed she was dead. Family members attending the girl's funeral realized she was still alive and took her to the hospital, where she was eventually declared dead for the second time. Mary Jane Mendoza...
Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest
Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce
Dr. Chaundre Cross(Collier County Sheriff's Office) A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.
Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
