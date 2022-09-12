This Tuscan Chicken Pasta is a delicious and filling meal! The perfect combination of Italian flavors all made in one pot. Makes for amazing leftovers too!. I can't even begin to tell you how amazing this Tuscan Chicken Pasta tastes! It has SO much flavor and the combination of ingredients really makes it seem like it took a lot of work to make (but it really doesn't!) You'll have this dish on your table in less than an hour. It takes advantage of store-bought convenience ingredients (like pesto and sun-dried tomatoes) to make it taste like it came straight out of the kitchen of an upscale Italian restaurant! When it comes to flavor, this is not lacking one bit! You will get so much flavor with such little effort. Try this Tuscan Chicken Pasta recipe today and I promise it will become a menu staple!

