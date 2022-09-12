Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
FOX 21 Online
Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DHS Urging People To Get Flu Shot Now
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging everyone who is at least six months old to get their annual flu shot now. This year’s shot is available. Doctors say getting the flu vaccine is the best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and death due to the virus.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
wuwm.com
After deadly rabbit virus detected in Wisconsin, vets urge owners to vaccinate animals
Rabbit owners in Wisconsin may want to get their pets vaccinated because a deadly and contagious virus has been detected in the state. It’s so devastating that some pet owners have dubbed it “rabbit ebola.” While the virus is often fatal to both pet and wild rabbits, it doesn’t affect humans or other animal species.
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wtaq.com
Bay Beach Prepares To Walk For Wildlife
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s the Walk for Wildlife and it’s this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
WISN
Wisconsin woman sentenced for concealing death of her baby 13 years ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Karin Luttinen was sentenced today Sept. 16, 2022, by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to a probation period of three years for concealing the death of a child. Thirteen years ago, in April 2009, a property owner discovered a deceased newborn in a...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wisconsin Woman Admits to Being High and Texting When She Struck and Killed a KC cyclist
(MISSOURINET) – A Wisconsin woman has admitted to being high and texting when she struck and killed a cyclist in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
Jake Wells
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
UPMATTERS
‘Know the red flags’, Better Business Bureau warns of grandparent scam circulating through Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With college students settling in on campus, many of them are living away from home for the first time and scammers are using that to their advantage with the so-called grandparent scam. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of the scam which results in scammers...
