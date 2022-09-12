ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
FOX 21 Online

Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin DHS Urging People To Get Flu Shot Now

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging everyone who is at least six months old to get their annual flu shot now. This year’s shot is available. Doctors say getting the flu vaccine is the best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and death due to the virus.
1520 The Ticket

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash

WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
wtaq.com

Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wtaq.com

Bay Beach Prepares To Walk For Wildlife

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s the Walk for Wildlife and it’s this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
