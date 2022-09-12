CHILLICOTHE – A man who rides his bike to work had it stolen yesterday while he was clocked in and working. According to the Chillicothe police department on 9/13/22 around 9 pm police were called to the local Donatos Pizza located at 107 North Bridge Street. When they arrived they were told that an employee who rides his bike to work places it in a fenced-in area behind the dumpster, when he came out his bike was gone.

