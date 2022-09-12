1 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a crash in the 5000 block of North Main Street around 3:13 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The crash happens near the Speedway around Shoup Mill Road.

Dispatch tells us at least one person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

