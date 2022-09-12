Ukrainian officials have arrested a Russian agent tasked with collecting information on the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a report. Officers for the Security Services of Ukraine's (SSU) Counterintelligence unit captured the female Russian agent, who had the code name 007, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The SSU said in the report Wednesday that the woman arrived in the city to work as a volunteer but had actually been carrying out a mission to identify the locations of the Ukrainian army.

