ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks

Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphans#Child Rights#War#Central Ukraine#Ukraine Seeks#U N#Reuters
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Loses Another Key City

Ukraine has fully captured the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as the Pentagon says NASAMs air defense systems will be delivered soon. The Ukrainian Army on Friday claimed another major victory in its Kharkiv counteroffensive, capturing the eastern section of the city of Kupiansk, a key railhead located about 40 miles northeast of Izyum, which had been previously liberated.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine

I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians Oppose Territorial Concessions to Russia - Poll

KYIV (Reuters) - Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever

A group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again. And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution. Ukraine wants to create...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
WORLD
AFP

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
POLITICS
Benzinga

A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.

At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Arrests Russian Spy Agent '007' Who Collected Information On Army Locations

Ukrainian officials have arrested a Russian agent tasked with collecting information on the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a report. Officers for the Security Services of Ukraine's (SSU) Counterintelligence unit captured the female Russian agent, who had the code name 007, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The SSU said in the report Wednesday that the woman arrived in the city to work as a volunteer but had actually been carrying out a mission to identify the locations of the Ukrainian army.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'Help us': Last few residents hold on in Donbas ghost town

In the eastern Ukrainian village of Bohorodychne -- which means 'where God was born' -- the golden domes of the church have fallen down. The church was blown up in one of the many shellings the village has seen as it was taken and retaken several times by Russian and Ukrainian troops fighting for the Donbas.
POLITICS
Newsweek

U.S. Highlights 'Striking' Admission From Putin About Ukraine War

The U.S. State Department has described as "curious" President Vladimir Putin's admission that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had raised concerns about his invasion of Ukraine. While there were warm words exchanged between Putin and the Chinese leader in Uzbekistan on Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting since the war...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies

As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy