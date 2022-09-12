Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
Russian TV Hosts Have Furious Argument Over Ukraine War as Invasion Falters
A dispute broke out over whether Ukraine was a country with its own people and language, highlighting a shift away from Kremlin-approved rhetoric.
Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks
Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine, officials say
Russia is likely to continue retreating from areas of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces expected to recapture an area nearly half the size of Wales, according to western officials. Vladimir Putin’s troops are not expected to attempt to take back the land lost around Kharkiv, instead consolidating power in the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Loses Another Key City
Ukraine has fully captured the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as the Pentagon says NASAMs air defense systems will be delivered soon. The Ukrainian Army on Friday claimed another major victory in its Kharkiv counteroffensive, capturing the eastern section of the city of Kupiansk, a key railhead located about 40 miles northeast of Izyum, which had been previously liberated.
Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine
I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
US News and World Report
Nearly 90% of Ukrainians Oppose Territorial Concessions to Russia - Poll
KYIV (Reuters) - Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were...
Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever
A group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again. And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution. Ukraine wants to create...
Kremlin is Protecting Putin By Admitting Russia's Defeats in Ukraine: ISW
Kremlin officials and state media propagandists are acknowledging recent Russian defeats in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in a move meant to shield President Vladimir Putin from responsibility, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank wrote in its September 13 campaign assessment that Kremlin...
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout
The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.
At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
Ukraine leader promises victory during frontline town visit as Russia digs in
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now.
International Business Times
Ukraine Arrests Russian Spy Agent '007' Who Collected Information On Army Locations
Ukrainian officials have arrested a Russian agent tasked with collecting information on the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a report. Officers for the Security Services of Ukraine's (SSU) Counterintelligence unit captured the female Russian agent, who had the code name 007, in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The SSU said in the report Wednesday that the woman arrived in the city to work as a volunteer but had actually been carrying out a mission to identify the locations of the Ukrainian army.
'Help us': Last few residents hold on in Donbas ghost town
In the eastern Ukrainian village of Bohorodychne -- which means 'where God was born' -- the golden domes of the church have fallen down. The church was blown up in one of the many shellings the village has seen as it was taken and retaken several times by Russian and Ukrainian troops fighting for the Donbas.
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
U.S. Highlights 'Striking' Admission From Putin About Ukraine War
The U.S. State Department has described as "curious" President Vladimir Putin's admission that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had raised concerns about his invasion of Ukraine. While there were warm words exchanged between Putin and the Chinese leader in Uzbekistan on Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting since the war...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies
As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
Ukraine takes control of entire Kharkiv region and towns seized at onset of Russian invasion
Flags raised on areas previously occupied as Russian troops pushed out from over 6,000 sq km of territory
