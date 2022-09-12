Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
theadvocate.com
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville blows past parish rival to claim first victory of season
An 0-2 start to this season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a nondistrict parish rivalry game on Thursday. Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback...
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High
When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
theadvocate.com
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
theadvocate.com
St. Aug stuns Zachary, knocks Alabama commitment Eli Holstein out of game
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining to give St. Augustine the lead, and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 victory over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night at Bronco Stadium. The Broncos had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
theadvocate.com
Want High School Football Leaders? Here they are after Week 2
Statistics submitted by local/area schools. 294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD. 20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More surges in second half to pull away from Brother Martin
Brother Martin came into Friday's non-district football game at St. Thomas More with impressive credentials. The Crusaders were undefeated, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and hadn't lost a regular season game since 2019. St. Thomas More, however, excelled in all three phases of the game in a 30-16 win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Take 2? After snapping 26-game losing streak, Broadmoor eyes Istrouma, more wins
With one long losing streak snapped, the focus moves to how high the ceiling in District 6-4A will be for Broadmoor and Istrouma high schools. “First of all, congratulations to Broadmoor,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “Getting that first win was huge. We look forward to the matchup.
ladatanews.com
Tigers and Jaguars meet up in a historic LSU vs. Southern game
Fans from two universities in the state capital: Louisiana State University and Southern University-Baton Rouge, gathered at Death Valley to take part in a historical match-up on Sept. 10, 2022. It was game day for LSU and Southern fans. Tents stood tall, cooked food filled the air, and the Tiger...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Week 3 bowl projections have the Tigers meeting up with an interesting opponent
Bowl projections this time of year aren’t worth the computer screens they’re viewed on, but we have to admit we find one of this week’s projections most intriguing. CollegeFootballNews.com has LSU in the Gator Bowl. That’s fine. The Tigers haven’t played in the Jacksonville, Florida, bowl since 1987. It’s about time they go back.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
Comments / 0