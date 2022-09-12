ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High

When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
St. Aug stuns Zachary, knocks Alabama commitment Eli Holstein out of game

Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining to give St. Augustine the lead, and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 victory over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night at Bronco Stadium. The Broncos had...
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
St. Thomas More surges in second half to pull away from Brother Martin

Brother Martin came into Friday's non-district football game at St. Thomas More with impressive credentials. The Crusaders were undefeated, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and hadn't lost a regular season game since 2019. St. Thomas More, however, excelled in all three phases of the game in a 30-16 win...
Tigers and Jaguars meet up in a historic LSU vs. Southern game

Fans from two universities in the state capital: Louisiana State University and Southern University-Baton Rouge, gathered at Death Valley to take part in a historical match-up on Sept. 10, 2022. It was game day for LSU and Southern fans. Tents stood tall, cooked food filled the air, and the Tiger...
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
