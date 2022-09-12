MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.

