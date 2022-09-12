ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

CBS Miami

Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire. 
bocamag.com

Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking

Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
BOCA RATON, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Edgewater, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
#Flood#Tides#Biscayne Bay#High Tide#City Streets
flkeysnews.com

Amtrak to restore all canceled train routes following tentative labor agreement

UPDATE: Amtrak is working restore all canceled train routes on Thursday after freight rail companies and labor unions reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike. The company said in a brief statement that it is reaching out to affected customers to accommodate them on first available departures. ORIGINAL:. Thousands...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains

The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

