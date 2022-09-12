Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
flkeysnews.com
How did the Miami Hurricanes get their mascot? Curious305 looks back at UM’s Sebastian
Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by a question we had and is part of Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.
Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener
MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
bocamag.com
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami Beach police accuse woman of selling fraudulent disabled parking placards
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An undercover sting operation by Miami Beach police led to the arrest of a woman who sold fraudulently-obtained disabled parking placards for up to $200 a piece, according to the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Police arrested 26-year-old Nicole Cardona, a southwest...
flkeysnews.com
Hostage ring threatened to leave Cuban migrants in the middle of the ocean, feds say
Three South Florida men face possible life prison sentences after being accused by federal agents of holding Cuban migrants hostage in a Hialeah stash house in exchange for $15,000 from their loved ones. The men even threatened to leave the migrants in the middle of the ocean if family or...
flkeysnews.com
Amtrak to restore all canceled train routes following tentative labor agreement
UPDATE: Amtrak is working restore all canceled train routes on Thursday after freight rail companies and labor unions reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike. The company said in a brief statement that it is reaching out to affected customers to accommodate them on first available departures. ORIGINAL:. Thousands...
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
Click10.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
NBC Miami
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
pethelpful.com
Precious Black Cat Who Is 'Losing Hope' in Florida Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
An animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is seeking the Internet's help so a black cat can find a forever home. The video that the shelter posted to their TikTok account @humanebroward has completely broken our hearts. But hopefully, if enough people see it, there will be a happy ending for this fur baby.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said.
Comments / 1