US News & World Report has again ranked Macalester College among the top liberal arts colleges in the nation, including 9th for most innovative and 11th in undergraduate teaching. The Washington Monthly, which places a high value on public good, recently ranked Macalester 16th among all liberal arts colleges, and Princeton Review ranked the college #4 on its list of Top 20 Best Schools for Making an Impact (Private Schools).

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO