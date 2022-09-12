ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment

By Sarah K Burris
Salon
 5 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about whether the Justice Department should indict the former president.

On "Meet the Press," for example, Vice President Kamala Harris was awkwardly asked about those who complain that charging Trump with his crimes would be "too divisive." Harris made it clear that Justice has and will be done.

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, however, Dr. Mary Trump, the niece of the former president, said that the political risk is that he will react, and his reactions generally make people on both sides nervous. When he lost the 2020 election, for example, he, his staff and allies attempted what continues to be referred to as a failed coup.

The Justice Department doesn't typically base its decisions on political risks, Dr. Trump explained.

"So, the real question here is will it be too dangerous not to prosecute Donald if, indeed, he is potentially guilty of committing serious crimes against this country," she said. "So, it seems pretty clear to me that either way we are going to be in a lot of trouble. We already are. Donald and his enablers are ramping up their campaign to divide this country. They're doing everything in their power to delegitimize Democratic wins in the mid-terms if those happen. The problem is, though, we would be much worse off, even if it created a dangerous situation if we refused to do anything and allowed this kind of criminality to stand."

The Justice Department has asked that the special master be given a month to sift through the documents and the Trump team would like 90 days. Dr. Trump explained that it's obviously a delay tactic, but then again, she said, the special master is a delay tactic that isn't supported by the law or the facts.

"So, again, Donald gets his way because he knows that the further out he pushes this, the better the chance of running into the 2024 election," said Mary Trump. "Which is what he's banking on. It's exactly the kind of problem that has been exacerbated by this judge's egregious ruling visa vi the special master. It creates the illusion that Donald has a leg to stand on. It creates the illusion that he may indeed have a legitimate right to these documents, which he does not."

After demanding a special master, Trump has now told the American government that it has to pay for it or at least "split the bill."

Watch here.

Comments / 274

Vicky Rowland
5d ago

Trump needs to pay for it himself or the Republicans. I don't want one cent of my money going to towards anything Trump's involved in. he wanted it you pay for it.

Reply(48)
151
Have Sense
4d ago

Maybe the cholesterol from all those burgers will take him out. Let’s save the honest, hard working taxpayers some money. He’s costing us plenty.

Reply(1)
82
David Moore
4d ago

Guilty as charged Trump. Real people know the truth he a criminal Trump. Think about the kids and grandchildren of the future. God bless America 🇺🇸

Reply(9)
52
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
