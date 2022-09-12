ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh disruption fears as tens of thousands set to pay tribute to the Queen

People travelling to Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen are being urged to leave extra time as the city prepares to welcome tens of thousands of people.

Several roads are closed and the city council has warned of significant disruption as ceremonial events take place in the Old Town area on Monday.

Route of Queen's coffin from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral

Two primary schools and an Early Years Centre in that part of the city have been closed on Monday.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral later in the day, followed by a procession of royal family members led by King Charles III.

A congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life at the cathedral and members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme the city was expecting large crowds on Monday.

He said: “We’re expecting tens of thousands of people to be up and down the High Street as Her Majesty comes up to St Giles’ and then onwards from there tomorrow.

“Our advice to people is to get to the city centre as quickly and early as you can – use public transport because the city has diversions or road closures.

“We are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people to give Her Majesty the send-off that the city will give her.”

The Queen's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday

He said the queue from St Giles’ Cathedral could potentially spiral back as far as The Meadows as people wait to pay their respects.

It comes after thousands of people lined up several rows deep on the Royal Mile on Sunday to watch the cortege as the Queen’s coffin was brought to Edinburgh from Balmoral.

Mr Day said there has been an “outpouring” from people paying tribute to the Queen following her death.

He said: “We saw yesterday as Her Majesty’s cortege came into the city from the Forth Road Bridge pretty much all the way along there were people out from their communities, I suppose celebrating the commitment Her Majesty made to public life and to our city.

“A strong and long-lasting relationship we’ve had with the Queen, and I think always will remember, and that was proven yesterday by the thousands of people who were out on the whole of the journey into the heart of the city.

“It’s done us proud, the capital city, and the people who have made the journey here to be with Her Majesty on her final journey and to welcome the new King to the city as we will do today is something we will all be immensely proud of.”

The coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The city council said that work is ongoing with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to manage any congested areas, with significant numbers of stewards drafted in alongside police officers to help keep the public safe.

It advised people to plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect large crowds and look out for each other.

Traffic Scotland urged people to leave extra time for their journey.

It tweeted: “Consider taking public transport or Park & Ride options, as there will be several road closures in the centre of Edinburgh.”

In Edinburgh, Royal Mile Primary School, Abbeyhill Primary School and Cowgate Early Years Centre were closed on Monday.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connolly said: “Monday and Tuesday will be extremely busy for Edinburgh, the city bypass, and the surrounding network, due to a series of road closures and the sheer volume of people expected to line the streets.

“We want to strike a balance and ensure those who wish to pay their respects can do so safely. If you can work from home we would strongly encourage you to do so. Please consider your need to travel if you are not attending any of the advertised events.

“If you do plan to pay respects in person, please allow extra time for your journey and leave the car at home. Consider public transport options, or if you need to use a car, think about car sharing and using park-and-ride facilities where possible. On arrival, be prepared for long periods of standing. Bring water and dress for the weather.

