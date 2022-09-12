ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Hanging Sun’ Review: A Dour, Carefully Generic Scandi-Noir With Few Surprises Bar the Accents

By Jessica Kiang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMXYp_0hrg8ulC00

It’s kept deliberately vague where precisely Italian music-video director Francesco Carrozzini has set his feature debut, an adaption of the Jo Nesbø bestseller novel “Midnight Sun,” which closed a prestige-laden Venice Film Festival on an improbable note. One leans toward, maybe, Norway? But it could be Iceland or Greenland or any one of those far-flung, fjordy locales that usually turn out to belong to Denmark. It’s not like the language cues help: The dialogue is in English and the grand, windswept coastal landscapes are carefully scrubbed of signage that might, by so much as a single ‘ø,’ betray their provenance.

The actors’ nationalities are less use still. Headlined by Italy’s Alessandro Borghi (“The Eight Mountains”), the rest of the cast is stacked with UK talent (Charles Dance, Peter Mullan, Jessica Brown Findlay), though we do know for sure, by the way the sun never sets and the mood is set firmly to “Nordic despair,” that we’re definitely not in either of those countries. Not to worry: Even without understanding exactly where we are, “ The Hanging Sun ” will feel familiar as a pair of worn-in pyjamas to anyone who has switched on a TV in the last decade. Because really, we’re in Scandiland, an amalgam location of every movie and television show from the recent “Scandi-noir” wave, a place sinister with secrets, seasonal affective disorders and Sarah Lund sweaters.

The book on which it’s based is a sequel, which accounts for the distinct “Episode 2” feel to the beginning, in which John (Borghi), a hitman for his gangster father (Mullan), is already in the throes of a Damascene conversion regarding his murderous profession. After refusing to carry out his latest slaying, then lying about it to Dad (whose gangsterism is ill-defined, mostly indicated by a penchant for chandeliers and crackly Victrola-style recordings of pre-war novelty pop), he goes on the run, pursued by his resentful adoptive brother Michael (Frederick Schmidt), who’s been ordered to bring him back into the fold. Because yes, it is with some relief we realize we’re not expected to buy the idea of Borghi, whose minimal growly dialogue does still betray a slight Italian lilt, as the blood relative of either the English Schmidt or the Scottish Mullan. In fact, his father’s clear preference for the soulfully conflicted John, his “chosen” son, over thuggish Michael, his child by birth, is one of the film’s few original flourishes.

John heads (presumably) north, stopping only when he essentially runs out of land, on an island at “the end of the world.” There, unfriendly locals live according to the patriarchal principles of the local pastor Jacob (Dance), a brimstone traditionalist given to sermons declaring, “Fear is a gift from God. We must all learn to be afraid.” Certainly, his comely daughter Lea (Brown Findlay) is frightened, though more of her abusive husband Aaron (Sam Spruell) and his heavy fists than of eternal damnation.

Quite why this capable, courageous woman has never just taken herself and her son Caleb (Raphael Vivas) out of swiping distance of her horrible hubby — and this whole godforsaken community of pious hypocrites — is one mystery the movie never solves. Perhaps she’s just been waiting for a taciturn, grizzled hunk who can give her a run for her money in both the Bad Dad and the Grecian profile departments. Seriously, as much as DP Nicolaj Bruel’s camera is fond of the area’s damply doomy vistas, it’s positively smitten with the casually mussed attractiveness of the two stars, especially as key-lit by a cold, slanting sun.

Without much in the way of male role models, perhaps it’s no surprise that Caleb immediately takes a shine to John, despite the ex-killer introducing himself by pulling a gun on him. And this is before he’s even heard how Caleb speaks, which is with the cut-glass accent and stiff formal grammar of an elderly Victorian aristocrat. “How do you intend to nourish and hydrate yourself?” harrumphs the precocious 12-year-old once John is settled in the hunting cabin that a suspicious Lea has allowed him to squat in for a while.

Turns out Caleb has adopted these speech patterns as a trick to help him overcome a stutter, but by the time we learn this, the perky princeling persona has already settled as one of the film’s irritatingly inorganic quirks. Much like the wolf and cub John spots padding through the forest where no wolves are said to roam — which definitely Means Something, but Stefano Bises’ screenplay can never be bothered to tell us what. Or like Aaron’s twin brother (also played by Spruell), who shows up once Aaron is lost at sea to make a grabby play for his contentedly widowed sister-in-law, and whom a late, dumb narrative gotcha makes even more surplus to requirements than he first seems.

There is little exactly wrong with the movie, which would pass the time comfortably enough were you to happen upon it on some streaming platform while waiting for the spin cycle to finish. But there’s a lot inexactly wrong with it, not least the disconcerting feeling that it’s actively erasing itself from your memory even while you’re still watching. The violence is tame, the love story disappointingly chaste, and the redemption plot entirely standard-issue. It might be set during 24-hour daylight, but there’s a low-energy listlessness about “The Hanging Sun” that makes one drowse and check one’s watch to see if it might not be way past bedtime.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Damned Don’t Cry’ Review: Fyzal Boulifa’s Refined, Strikingly Queer Mother-Son Melodrama

In the little-remembered 1950 noir “The Damned Don’t Cry,” Joan Crawford plays a Texan housewife whose grief for her late son spurs her to make a new life for herself in the urban underworld. Fyzal Boulifa’s exquisite new film of the same title is named expressly for that Crawford vehicle, but is neither a remake nor a direct homage. Rather, it remixes the narrative components of that film and others of its ilk into the kind of new-school-old-school heart-tugger — one might say tearjerker if its characters weren’t, true to its title, stoically dry-eyed throughout — that might have been...
MOVIES
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Spruell
Person
Peter Mullan
Person
Jo Nesbø
Person
Francesco Carrozzini
Variety

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress known for such films as “Zorba the Greek,” “Z” and “The Guns of Navarone,” has died. She was 93. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.” Born on Sept. 3, 1929, in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, Papas began her acting studies as a teenager and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last

A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Noir#Dour#Hanging#Wolves#Italian#Nordic#Scandi Noir
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Even With Disney+’s Looming Price Hike, Streamer Is ‘Way Underpriced,’ Says CEO Bob Chapek

Disney+ was first launched three years ago with the “pretty absurd” low price point of $6.99 per month, CEO Bob Chapek admitted. Now the company is gearing up to raise prices again on the flagship streamer — but Disney+ still offers a better price/value equation than competitors, he said. “I think we’re way underpriced relative to the value we provide,” Chapek said, noting that the core Disney+ service without ads will continue to be priced below several competitors. The CEO was speaking Wednesday at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022. Amid rising inflation, Disney has announced price increases coming in the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’

The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Contemplate a Second Chance at Love in an Old-Fashioned Rom-Com

Romantic comedies have never gone away, but mainstream examples with A-list stars have been pretty thin on the ground since the glory days of the ’90s and early 2000s, when “Pretty Woman,” “Notting Hill,” “Love Actually” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary” ruled at the box office. Bucking the trend is “Ticket to Paradise,” a glossy piece of fluff starring Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple whose passion reignites in Bali during their hare-brained attempt to prevent their daughter from marrying a guy she’s only just met. While far from a classic of its kind, this is...
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Bailey and Kerry Washington Share Supercuts of Black Girls Watching ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser: ‘She’s Like Me!’

“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey is in “awe” over the reaction to the live-action film’s first trailer, which debuted Sept. 9 at D23. The brief clip includes a first look at Bailey singing “Part of Your World” as the mermaid Ariel. Parents on TikTok have been uploading clips of their young children watching the 90-second teaser trailer, a supercut of which found its way to Bailey herself. “People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and I’m truly in awe,” Bailey wrote on Twitter while sharing a surpercut of young Black girls becoming emotional while watching the trailer....
MOVIES
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
Variety

Demi Moore Joins ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Moore is joining “Feud” Season 2 at FX, Variety has learned from sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite. According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Reps for Moore, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment. Moore joins...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelor’: ABC Eyes Zach Shallcross as Season 27 Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Nothing is official until it’s official, but sources tell Variety that ABC is all-but-set on Zach Shallcross being its next star of “The Bachelor.” Two individuals familiar with “The Bachelor” search have told Variety that Shallcross is the network’s pick to lead Season 27, which will likely air in early 2023. Shallcross is expected to be announced as the new “Bachelor” on next week’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” during “After the Final Rose” on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Shallcross was a contestant on the current 19th season of “The Bachelorette,” which stars two women: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. He was one...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow to Lead CNN Morning Show in Shake-Up

CNN is hoping to wake up its morning schedule. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet unveiled a new lineup for its morning block, installing Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow in place of the current hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and chief executive, has had some of his greatest success in morning news, having launched MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and retooled the program once known as “CBS This Morning.” The new program, retitled and with a new set, is expected to debut later this year — and looks to emulate some of the formats Licht has...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

France Televisions’ Youth-Skewed Service Slash Powers Premium Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s broadcasting group, France Televisions, launched Slash, a niche platform skewing millennials, as part of its efforts to keep its brand relevant among younger viewers. In five years, the service has become one of France’s biggest showcases of daring scripted content created by and starring diverse talents. Slash, which is accessible on the pubcaster’s streaming service France.tv and is headed by former screenwriter Sened Dhab, has been consistently delivering hit shows. Recent examples include Noé Debré’s Brexit-themed political satire “The Parliament,” Simon Bouisson’s “Stalk,” a thriller about cyber bullying, and “Skam,” the local adaptation of the Norwegian series about troubles teenagers....
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy