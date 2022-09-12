ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis's touching reaction to the Queen's death

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Kate Middleton revealed her son Prince Louis' heartfelt response to the news of his great grandmother's death.

The news of the Queen's passing sent shockwaves across the world on September 8, after Buckingham Palace announced she had died "peacefully" aged 96.

Dressed in black, Kate and her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited as a foursome for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, where they spoke to mourners who gathered outside to pay their respects.

In a poignant clip recorded by one of the visitors, Kate revealed her four-year-old son's sweet words: "Mummy, don't worry, she's now with great grandpa."

One person praised Kate for "sharing this with us", while another said: "Louis is such a sweet little boy. It’s very telling to how he’s been raised. He’s able to comprehend such things".

The touching reaction left some viewers in tears, with one adding: "I don't know how she can even tell that story without crying! I am."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


@royalfancams

What little Prince Louis said to his mum about The Queen dying 🥺😢😭♥️ #princeLouis #LouisArthurCharles #PrinceOfWales #PrincessOfWales #PrinceAndPrincessOfWales #TheWales #TheQueen #QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII #KingCharles #PrinceWilliam #HRH #PrincessCatherine #PrincessKate #QueenCamilla #RoyalFamily #RoyalFuneral #BritishMonarchy #KateMiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #PrinceWilliam #DukeOfCambridge #TheCambridges #HRH #ChildrensPrincess #PrincessKate #WilliamAndKate #WillsAndKate #RoyalFamily #Monarchy #RoyalCouple #Heir #FutureKing #Duchess #QueenKate #QueenConsort #Queen #KingWilliam #King #Love #TheCrown #Crown #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyalFamily #RoyalTour #Royalty #British #UK #Diana #LadyDiana #TheQueen #QueenElizabeth #RoyalKids #MeghanMarkle #DuchessOfSussex #PrinceHarry


The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales issued a statement on Saturday (10 September) following the devastating news earlier in the week.

It read: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life."

The statement continued: "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank he on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Their children will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
Indy100

Man with striking resemblance to King Charles turns up in queue to see the Queen

Mourners have turned up in their thousands to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, and as the BBC spoke with those in-line, viewers couldn't help but notice a man's striking resemblance to King Charles III.BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt reported live from Westminster where people are queuing to pay their respects as the Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall.With around 750,000 people expected to try to see the Queen and the line 2.6 miles long yesterday, royal fans have shown their dedication, as they queued through the night for their chance to file past the coffin.Sign up to our...
U.K.
Indy100

Ant Middleton thinks the UK should be forced to watch the Queen's funeral

Not only should people pay their respects on Monday September 19, but UK residents should be forced to watch the Queen’s funeral – at least, according to Ant Middleton. The TV hard man replied to a post from Nigel Farage, who uploaded a video of the Queen’s coffin being carried into Westminster Hall. “Today is as solemn as anything you could ever see,” Farage captioned the clip. Middleton responded by writing: “Every Brit in the UK (children included) should be obligated to watch the Queens funeral as it will forever be a huge part of British history and further education! Sign...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen’s grandchildren saw their ‘wonderful’ Granny as ‘the boss’

The Queen was grandmother to eight grandchildren, who all held a deep respect and admiration for their Granny.Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn will all honour the late monarch with a vigil around her coffin on Saturday.William once said: “She may be my grandmother, but she is also very much the boss.”The Queen’s experience and unprecedented knowledge of royal matters meant she was well placed to offer advice to the younger members of the family as they navigated their way through life in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Prince George#Little Prince#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Windsor Castle
Indy100

Boris Johnson reveals what Queen said to him in their final meeting

Boris Johnson has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II said to him in their final meeting. The former Prime Minister spoke about the late monarch after she passed away at the age of 96 last week. While she was visibly ill during their meeting, Johnson recalled her being “bright” and “focused”. “She was actively focused on geopolitics, on U.K. politics, quoting statesmen from the ’50s. It was quite extraordinary,” Johnson told the BBC after the news broke. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He also said that while the queen was “clearly not well” during their meeting, it was “shocking” to hear...
U.K.
Indy100

Asparagus fortune teller says Prince William will be King next year and Boris Johnson will return as PM

A fortune teller who predicted the Queen’s death using asparagus says King Charles will hand over to Prince William next year – and Boris Johnson will return as PM.Jemima Packington is the world's only Asparamancer and says she sees the future by tossing spears in the air and interpreting how they land.She famously foresaw Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family.Tragically, one of her most poignant 2022 predictions proved correct when Her Majesty Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle last Thursday (8th September).Sign up to our free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Quiz: Are these royal death traditions real or made-up?

It has been 70 years since people of the UK have had to recall the traditions and procedures set in place when a monarch dies but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are reminded of the customs used to honor Her Majesty. Some, like the period of mourning or the new sovereign delivering a speech the day of the predecessor's death are well-known traditions.Others, like declaring the day of the funeral a Bank Holiday, are not. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWe've compiled a list of 10 real, and fake, traditions used after The Queen dies....
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles laughs after woman on tour hands him pen 'just in case'

King Charles III was handed a pen during his trip to Wales by a royal fan after going viral for his leaky pen outburst earlier this week.As the King greeted well-wishers in Cardiff, one of them gave him the pen and said "just in case" he experiences any future pen problems.It appeared the gift went down a treat with the King who saw the funny side of the moment as he accepted the pen while having a chuckle and went on to greet more people in the crowd in the Welsh capital as part of a tour around the devolved...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

The 20 most-asked questions about the Queen's funeral, answered

Last Thursday (8 September), Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Out of respect for the monarch's passing, many places, including food banks, grocery stores, and home goods stores, are closing ahead of Her Majesty’s state funeral next week at Westminster Abbey.The funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by her son, King Charles.On Sunday (11 September), the Queen’s coffin departed Balmoral to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.And now, her coffin has been flown to England and lays in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.But...
U.K.
Indy100

The brutal schedule that led to a guard fainting at The Queen's coffin

It's important to keep your knees bent when standing for long periods of time to help prevent fainting, but for guards standing at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, that was not an option. Wednesday evening, one guard standing at the foot of the Queen's casket collapsed suddenly while maintaining his post. The incident was captured on the live stream of the lying-in-state shocking viewers at home and those waiting in the queue Westminster Hall. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPerhaps it was due to locked knees, or perhaps something else, either way the royal guards have strict rules they...
U.K.
Indy100

Sorry, the hunky King Charles equerry who made viewers swoon is married

Apologies in advance.The hunky equerry army officer for King Charles III, who captured the hearts of many, has been happily married to a marketing executive for over 13 years.According to an exclusive report in MailOnline, Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was also once Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard and is now serving King Charles.Known by loved ones as "Johnny," Major Thompson wed marketing manager Caroline, 44, in 2010, and they have a four-year-old son and two black labradors called Odin and Piper – an ode to his military time in Scotland.Last Saturday,...
WORLD
Indy100

Now people are mad about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and other members of the royal family were at a service to lament the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state - and it sparked a debate about double standards on social media as the couple was holding hands.After the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday (14 September), the royals joined together to pay their respects to the late monarch.And when it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's turn, they bowed and curtsied to the Queen's coffin before leaving Westminster Hall, taking each other's hand -...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The weirdest places closed for Queen's funeral

When news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was released last Thursday evening (8 September), the UK embarked on an official mourning period that will last until after her funeral on 19 September.As a result, this has caused most of the nation to shut down in respect to Her Majesty.However, some cancellations and closures that are being implemented to pay respects to the late monarch have caused people to become puzzled. Whether that’s stopping the clocks on the exact minute, the monarch passed to bike rack closures, and much more, below are some of the weirdest ways organisations and businesses are...
U.K.
Indy100

All the memes and reactions as thousands queue to see the Queen in state at Westminster

Thousands of people are gathering in London to pay their respects to the Queen, with a queue stretching back miles from the late Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Many have been queuing for hours overnight, with some mourners saying they waited up to nine hours to reach the Palace of Westminster. The queue has become a talking point all of its own over the last few days after the Queen’s body was first moved to the hall this week. It’s moving at around 0.5 miles per hour, with the British Film Institute having set up a big screen showing clips from documentaries about...
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles has finally found a pen he doesn't hate

King Charles III appeared to have brought his own pen to a Welsh cathedral to avoid any further mishaps. The new King and the Queen Consort paid a visit to Llandaff Cathedral to attend a prayer and reflection service for his late mother and longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. During the last stop of their tour of the four nations, Charles and Camilla signed the visitors' book and luckily, there were no awkward encounters with the pen. One person commented, "I feel so much joy and amusement each time I watch King Charles interact with a pen now. Legend.""Lovely,"...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Insane' spy theory shows how far Meghan Markle hate has gone

Those in the anti-Meghan Markle camp have come up with a new and bizarre conspiracy theory - that she wore a wire while meeting members of the public at a memorial for the Queen in Windsor.Since Prince Harry and his wife left their official duties as members of the Royal Family and moved to America, some have repeatedly, and often unfairly, criticised Markle.They have claimed that Markle is the reason Prince Harry left the royal family, have previously suggested that her baby bump was fake and Archie was born from a surrogate, and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles

A nurse has reflected on meeting the “extremely charming” King Charles twice and sharing a “lovely” handshake and smile with him.The King has spoken to many people laying tributes for his late mother at various points since her death last Thursday, and one woman has recalled meeting Charles when he was a prince.Michelle Beaver, who lives in Liverpool and works as a cardiology nurse, told the PA news agency that she met Charles twice in 2019 and that the moments left her with a “warm feeling” and induced plenty of laughter.She first encountered Charles in February that year at the...
U.K.
The Independent

Where can you pay respects on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.It will be one of the biggest Royal engagements ever seen in Britain, as the country’s longest-reigning monarch is mourned by the world.Around 2,000 people, including world leaders, members of the royal family and key figures from public life will attend the service at Westminster Abbey.The general public will also be invited to see the funeral procession, with many expected to gather in locations across London.Here’s how you can pay respects on the day of the funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue
U.K.
Indy100

All the shops closed for the Queen's funeral

Stores including Sainsbury's, John Lewis and IKEA are set to close next Monday (19 September) for the Queen's funeral. It will allow individuals and businesses to pay respect to the longest-reigning monarch on the last day of national mourning. Monday will "operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off," says the official government website. However, whether or not you get the day off is down to your employer, so be sure to check beforehand."This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer," the statement reads."There is no statutory...
RETAIL
Indy100

The Wikipedia entry for the Queen's corgis is truly horrifying

If there's one thing people will remember about Queen Elizabeth II it's her love for her pet Corgis.The cute orange-and-white dogs with short legs and a long bodies became a staple of The Queen's personality.Throughout her reign she is said to have owned more than 30 corgis which means there is a lot of history tied to the royal pets. Her love for the dogs may have inspired an entire generation of people to add their own Corgi to their family.But apparently the innocent-looking dogs were not as beloved by some in the Palace.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy