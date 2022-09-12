ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
Fremont, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
SFGate

Fatal Collision At Arnold Drive And Petaluma Avenue

SONOMA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday on the west side of the city of Sonoma, near the intersection of Arnold Drive and Petaluma Avenue. The CHP received a report of a fire near the intersection at 1:23 a.m., and the coroner was contacted at...
SONOMA, CA
SFGate

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy