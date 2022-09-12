Many attend 9/11 Remembrance Walk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city first responders held a Remembrance Walk to honor the lives lost.

The remembrance walk first opened with a blessing at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

Then, stopped at the Honolulu Fire Department headquarters on Queen Street for a moment of silence.

And concluded at the Honolulu Hale for ceremonies at the eternal flame.

21 years later it was still an emotional day for first responders remembering the terrifying attacks and their brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save everyone they could.

“Those of us in Honolulu were waking up turning on our televisions and observing an unimaginable images of chaos and destruction,” said Joe Logan, Honolulu Police chief.

Kalani Hao, Honolulu Fire Department chief said, “We will also never forget how we witnessed the best from humanity, from first responders to average citizens who ran towards danger with valor and courage. To go above and beyond to save others’ lives.”

Officials said the walk is in the spirit of never forget.

The nation’s rallying call as we were stricken with grief and bonded after the attacks.

Hao added, “Let us remember how our nation healed, how our nation found the fortitude to become stronger and unified.”

Dr. James Ireland, Emergency Medical Services Department director said, “This is how we never forget this is how we remember the sacrifices and the lives lost.”

Officials and community members left leis in front of the memorial.

Mayor Blangiardi said, “What the essence of today is all about is that we never forget the events of that day. In memory of those men and women who lost their lives.”