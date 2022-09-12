Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/16/22
It is going to be a warm weekend. It will be a bit breezy each afternoon as well. We could see a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour. Then we are dry through next week. Look for 90s by the time we get into the middle part of next week as well.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/15/22
The warming trend will continue across Northeast Oklahoma. The afternoons will be breezy, as well. This dry air allows for the big temperature swings from morning to afternoon. We have a south wind due to high pressure moving to the east of us. There are some clouds developing to the...
KFOR
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week. Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs. Eventually a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Warm & Breezy Through The Weekend, Mid 90s Next Week
The warming trend will continue as we get into this weekend. We will at least have mild nighttime temperatures. The afternoons will be breezy through Saturday. Even warmer weather comes in next week. We could find ourselves back in the mid-90s. This dry air allows for the big temperature swings from morning to afternoon.
blackchronicle.com
Latest timeline for Oklahoma winter storm
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Get ready for slick roads and dangerous wind chills!. Thursday night, snow begins from north to south across much of the state. By dawn Friday, there will be accumulated snowfall on the roads, be careful and plan extra time to reach your destination. In addition...
‘Puppies of Penzance’ perform pirate show at the State Fair of Oklahoma
Carolyn Rice runs one of the shows on those 'must see' lists for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair.
KETV.com
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
KOCO
WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs in southeast Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
fourstateshomepage.com
California wildfire ‘looking a whole heck of a lot better’
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San...
kosu.org
Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk
A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller
Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
KTEN.com
Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
foxwilmington.com
Oklahoma Toddler Found Dead Less Than 12 Hours After Being Reported Missing: Officials
An Oklahoma toddler was found dead less than a day after he escaped his home in the middle of the night, according to officials. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported to have left his home between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, according to local reports. An Ashanti...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Oklahoma AG wants fentanyl named ‘weapon of mass destruction’
Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
