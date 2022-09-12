Second chance Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports The Detroit Lions are in unfamiliar territory. After being underdogs in 24 straight games, they loom as favorites against the Washington Commanders. Where does that rank among Week 2 NFL games?16. New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (USAT) When the intrigue of a game is whether Mike White replaces Joe Flacco, one might as well call it the mother of all bottom-feeders. By the way, the veteran Flacco has earned himself another start for Gang Green. Lucky him.15. Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports) Sorry folks, the Lions being favored isn't enough to spark...

