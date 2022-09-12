ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Punts, passes and political debates

By George Ayoub
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpQTK_0hrg525I00

Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen answers questions after being endorsed by the Nebraska Cattlemen in Lincoln. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

The debate over Nebraska gubernatorial debates continues. In the scheme of all things political, that may be down the list of importance, what with election deniers running for office, threats of violence against the FBI for doing its job and a continued sundry of silliness and lies passed on as political information.

Nevertheless, debating season has arrived. Nebraskans traditionally show up for these side-by-side sessions to size up candidates — the main event being the race for the state ’ s corner office when it ’ s on the ballot.

Not this time, however. Jim Pillen, the Republican candidate, refuses to debate his opponent, Democrat Carol Blood.

Pillen’s decision to pass has been met with some criticism: from wondering what he has to lose to questioning his political courage. Others have no problem with him skipping the stage, insisting that as the front-runner with a clear financial advantage, he has nothing to gain by participating.

As someone who has been both a moderator and questioner in political debates for local, state and federal offices, I understand the limits of debates: timed answers, the quality of questions and the potential for a descent into a shouting match.

That said, debates give voters a chance to assess candidates not only on the content of their answers, but also the agility and nimbleness of their minds in defending their responses or answering follow-up or pointed questions. A candidate ’ s demeanor on the debate stage can be revelatory. As can the choice to simply not show up.

Pillen ’ s campaign offered a number of reasons for avoiding debates, which he also did during the GOP primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TY3D_0hrg525I00

State Sen. Carol Blood speaks in La Vista to the Nebraska Bankers Association. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

“ Any gubernatorial debate would only be political theater pushed by left-leaning media looking to prop up the Democrat candidate’s sad campaign.” Aside from the snarky diss of Blood ’ s efforts and the standard GOP grammatical misuse of Democrat as an adjective, the Pillen camp also insisted he has been “ the most accessible gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska’s history,” adding he “ is a livestock producer, not a politician.”

Lots to unpack there.

For starters, if you don ’ t want to debate, don ’ t. Go ahead, you do you. Campaign. Shake hands. Kiss babies. Hold rallies. Press the flesh. Send out press releases. Perfect the stump speech. Look for endorsements. Have an old-fashioned whistle stop tour if you want. Whatever. Don ’ t debate if you don ’ t want to.

Just do us a favor: Skip parading a litany of bogeymen past us to justify your decision.

For starters, if you seek to hold a political office, you ’ re a politician. Our knee-jerk reaction to the word “ politician” is often negative. But politics at its core — unless big money realigns its priorities or egos erode its principles — is the art and science of persuasion. You have a better idea than your opponent and here is the evidence to prove it. If you are credible, convincing and conversant enough to win the vote, then you are given the power to shape public policy.

For some time, a portion of the electorate has clamored for government to be run like a business, rallying around those from the bottom-line world who run for elected office. While that may sound impressive or efficient or important, this just in: Government and business are two different animals, one owing its allegiance to profit, the other to the will of the people. Using some business principles can help, but confusing the two rarely goes unpunished.

I ’ m not sure what political theater is, but if it refers to human interaction that creates differences of opinion, then a debate is indeed theater … and a healthy democracy. The problem with that is?

Tiring, too, is using the “ left leaning” media as an excuse, in this case, to pass on a debate. If Pillen is concerned the media will color his responses, then he should take the stage and let those Nebraskans watching decide for themselves. Moreover, should Nebraskans choose Pillen to be their next governor, who does he think will be his conduit to informing them? Getting accurate information to the public — who needs to know the truth — is a shared responsibility, enhanced by a good working relationship between government and the media.

Finally, how one compares gubernatorial candidates’ accessibility for the last 155 years is beyond my research and math skills. I do know this, however: Unless Pillen changes his mind — here ’ s hoping he will — his punting on debates will deprive voters of the opportunity to size up Blood next to her opponent, too.

On that, there is no debate.

The post Punts, passes and political debates appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says

OMAHA — Seventeen of Nebraska’s state senators have signed the first pledge pushed by Charles Herbster’s new political action committee: to scrap the Legislature’s unique system of electing committee chairs by secret ballot. Republicans have sought that change for the nonpartisan body.  Historically, shielding votes for committee leadership process from public view has allowed senators […] The post 17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans failing to claim $200 million in state income tax credits, officials say

LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund that must be claimed on a state […] The post Nebraskans failing to claim $200 million in state income tax credits, officials say appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’

LINCOLN — The lone Nebraska official named as part of a deep dive into the leaked membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group said Friday he was “very surprised” to be the only person named from the state. Larry Langer, who is a member of the village board in Alvo, a small village […] The post Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Examiner

Malcolm X edges NU educator Louise Pound for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Applause broke out, and some tears were even shed Monday, as Malcolm X was voted in as the next inductee to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. It was the third time the civil rights leader — who was born in Omaha — had been nominated, and he was inducted on a 4-3 vote. […] The post Malcolm X edges NU educator Louise Pound for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech

OMAHA — Nebraska Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday criticized callous comments by a featured speaker for the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a group of conservatives that helped a new team take over the state GOP. Democrats, in a series of social media posts, condemned conservative comedian and conspiracy theorist Alex Stein for a joke set in […] The post Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built.  “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of South Platte River water we can,” […] The post Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot

OMAHA — Nebraskans will vote this fall on a pair of petitions, one that could increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 and another that could require a photo ID to cast ballots. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that both petition efforts secured enough valid signatures from Nebraska voters to get […] The post Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska looks to deploy millions of dollars to address broadband needs

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts again on Wednesday criticized the “partisan” American Rescue Plan Act pushed by President Joe Biden to help the country recover from the pandemic, saying it is fueling today’s high inflation. But the Republican governor said that doesn’t mean Nebraska isn’t going after the millions and millions of dollars of federal […] The post Nebraska looks to deploy millions of dollars to address broadband needs appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health or when it’s the result of rape or incest.  The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
ALABAMA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract

TOPEKA — Officials from Saint Francis Ministries met with Nebraska regulators on Dec. 9, 2021, to review the organization’s failure to comply with the terms of its state contract. The Kansas-based foster care provider had struggled to provide medical records for all the children it served, or documentation of in-home services and monthly visits, or […] The post Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fbi#Political Office#Politics State#Republican#The Nebraska Cattlemen#Democrat
Nebraska Examiner

Tim Royers, Sen. Kathleen Kauth submit signatures to get on ballot in Nebraska District 31

OMAHA — Signatures turned in this week are expected to ensure that voters in southwest Omaha’s District 31 have a Democrat and a Republican to pick from to replace the late State Sen. Rich Pahls. The officially nonpartisan seat serving much of the Millard area was vacated in April, when Pahls, a former Omaha City […] The post Tim Royers, Sen. Kathleen Kauth submit signatures to get on ballot in Nebraska District 31 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Turmoil in Nebraska Republican Party is self-inflicted

There is a great amount of turmoil in the Nebraska Republican Party these days, and it’s entirely self-inflicted. As a longtime participant in Republican politics in this state and as a current member of the Nebraska GOP state central committee, which governs the party between its biennial conventions, I am disgusted and somewhat horrified by […] The post Turmoil in Nebraska Republican Party is self-inflicted appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes, who is now 64, was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from multiple problems, including […] The post Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska officials react coolly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case

LINCOLN — Nebraska officials reacted coolly to a call by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on Thursday to explore whether the State of Nebraska was defrauded during its failed, child welfare contract with Saint Francis Ministries. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which Cavanaugh asked to take some initial legal action, declined to comment, and a spokeswoman […] The post Nebraska officials react coolly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Nebraska Examiner

After border trip, Flood wants to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’ and detain asylum seekers

OMAHA — Border Patrol agents and people in southern Arizona told U.S. Rep. Mike Flood this week that the status quo along the border with Mexico is not safe for Americans or migrants, the congressman said Thursday. Flood, a Nebraska Republican, said seeing the situation himself convinced him that the Biden administration and Congress need […] The post After border trip, Flood wants to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’ and detain asylum seekers  appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6

OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results. Alexander, a Texas resident who […] The post Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson.  Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for […] The post Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Kansas foster care provider criticizes coverage while Nebraska lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry

TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and “false” but wouldn’t identify specific statements in question. […] The post Kansas foster care provider criticizes coverage while Nebraska lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
854
Followers
790
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy