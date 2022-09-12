ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Stink bugs, army worms and more pest challenges for Wayne County farmers

By Frank Becker
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FI2L_0hrg4A1e00

With September underway, crop maturity is progressing steadily, and shades of fall are becoming more evident.

After spending countless hours in the fields this summer, our Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program continues to work through pest management concerns with our area farmers and growers. Our locale has seen a variety of disease and pest issues this year, and as the season winds down, we are still steadily identifying challenges.

Many farmers may be anxious about the fall army worm after significant damage was done last year by the pest, however, the good news to report so far is that we have not had a significant flight of the adult moths observed in our area of the state.

Butterfly alley:What one Wooster woman is doing to encourage monarch butterflies

We have three traps set in Wayne County to help us monitor local populations of fall army worm, one maintained by Amy Raudenbush at OARDC and two maintained by our Wayne County Extension IPM program, with one trap located northwest of Wooster, and the other located east of Smithville.

Fall army worms can be found every year, typically in smaller and more sporadic numbers. Last year's massive invasion was an occurrence that many of us will not soon forget, but our hope is that we do not see another outbreak like that for a very long time. As for now, we will continue to monitor our traps and be prepared to share any timely and necessary updates about the fall army worm.

Here's why we haven't seen many potato leaf hoppers this season

Another pest that we are used to seeing that has been hard to find this year is the potato leaf hopper.

Potato leaf hoppers typically make their way into our area via storm fronts from the south (like fall army worm) and arrive in late May or early June, normally around the time that first cutting hay is being taken off.

This year, with the heat dome that set up over the central and southern states, essentially all of our weather patterns came via a route over the northern edge of the heat dome. This path brought systems from the northwest, over the northern plains, eventually moving southeast over the great lakes and Ohio Valley. This pattern was not conducive for major movement northward of pests like the potato leaf hoppers.

All summer long, our IPM program used sweep nets to help us determine populations of potato leaf hoppers in fields all over Wayne County, and for several weeks, our counts have been zero. Potato leafhoppers were detected in very small numbers in late June and early July, however those populations never exceeded two to three leafhoppers per 10 sweeps, in alfalfa that was anywhere between 10-20 inches. Those levels were consistent for several weeks, before dropping even lower in the last three to four weeks.

As we progress through September, the chance of seeing any significant potato leafhopper populations starts to decline rapidly.

Stink bugs, grasshoppers and Japanese beetles, oh my!

On the other hand, there were a few insect pests that made their presence known and are still continuing to cause concerns.

Stink bugs have been one of the more consistently found insect pests this season, in agronomic crops as well as fruit and vegetable crops.

Currently, stink bug populations are building in soybean fields, where adults and nymphs can be found, especially near the field edges, causing damage to soybean pods as they feed. The main stink bug species that we are finding at this time are green stink bugs, brown stink bugs, and brown marmorated stink bugs. Additionally, grasshoppers have been and still are being observed in high numbers. Japanese beetles came on strong early, but numbers have trended downwards significantly in the last month or so.

Disease pressure has been a challenge for many farmers and growers this year. Fruit and vegetable crops have had an array of issues, including brown rot in peaches and other stone fruit, downy mildew in cucumbers and cantaloupe, powdery mildew in cucurbits, Septoria blight in tomatoes, phytophthora in a wide range of crops, and a few isolated cases of late blight in tomatoes, among numerous other diseases.

In agronomic crops, diseases are present, but thus far, appear to have limited impact on their respective crops. We noted the arrival of our usual foliar diseases on corn such as northern corn leaf blight and gray leaf spot, and in soybeans diseases such as white mold have started to become evident, mostly as single plants, or isolated areas rather than large areas of the fields.

As we approach the end of the growing season and enter into harvest, take some time to note weed pressure, disease, and insect pest challenges that you may be dealing with this year. It is important to make note of which fields, and where in the fields you are having issues, as this can help you address these concerns in the future.

Every year will be different, but the extra steps we take to improve our overall efforts in plant health management will increase the odds of limiting impact from diseases, weeds, and insect pests.

Wishing a safe and bountiful harvest to all of our area farmers and growers!

Frank Becker is the Wayne County OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Integrated Pest Management Program coordinator, and certified crop adviser, and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or becker.5872osu.edu

CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visit cfaesdiversity.osu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county

ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Smithville, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Farm and Dairy

2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Pests#Worms#Beetles#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oardc
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Army
cleveland19.com

Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents. According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection. In nine of those crashes, people were injured. “You see the ambulance...
LORAIN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ranch homes, contents, and misc.

Pike Twp. – Canton Local Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 6700 EAST SPARTA AVE. SE, EAST SPARTA, OH 44626 Directions: From SR 77 south of Canton to SR 800, then south or north of East Sparta to Battlesburg Rd., then west to East Sparta Ave. and right to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
EAST SPARTA, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Authorizes Zoning Change for New County Building

Nick McWilliams reporting – A parcel of land will be rezoned in New Philadelphia, clearing another hurdle for a new county building for commissioners, the Board of Elections, and other business. A multi-purpose building has been proposed by the Tuscarawas County commissioners, which is planned to be about 15,000...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71

MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy